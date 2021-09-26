Business

Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport debuts

The all-new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser was launched just recently. Now, UAE distributor Al-Futtaim Toyota has launched the GR Sport variant of the iconic off-roader in the region.

 

The 300 Series GR Sport model will be the base for Team Land Cruiser’s entry from the 2023 edition of the Dakar rally onwards. Incidentally the GR Sport and the 300 Series Land Cruiser in general have benefitted from Toyota’s experience in the grueling rally since the brand’s first participation in 1995.

 

The GR Sport edition is equipped with Toyota’s Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (EKDSS), with electronically controlled stabilisation adjustments.

 

Toyota says the E-KDSS suspension control system leads to both increased driving stability in urban environments and superior off-road performance. It automatically and electronically controls each front and rear stabiliser independently, reacting to road conditions and the individual conditions of each of the four wheels to provide more precise stabilisation adjustments.

 

Also, the new 3D-Multi Terrain Monitor helps the driver determine road conditions around the vehicle, a first for Toyota that facilitates safer and more confident low-speed manoeuvring.

 

A new Auto mode enhances the capabilities of Multi-Terrain Select by adjusting according to road conditions such as sand, rock, dirt, and mud. It also features crawl control and turn assist functions.

