Toyota Motor, slammed by higher costs, microchip shortages and slumping profits, plans to increase sticker prices to help soften the earnings blow. Executives warned of the looming adjustments saying they are needed to offset surging input costs that drove the Japanese juggernaut’s European and North American business units to report operating losses in the latest quarter.

The big question is how much of a hike customers will be willing to bear. “We are really racking our brains trying to come up with the appropriate pric- ing level,” Chief Communications Officer Jun Nagata said at Toyota’s quarterly earnings announcement recently. “We have begun to reflect those higher prices into the vehicle as much as possible.”

Toyota struggled to absorb a worldwide cost surge exceeding $2 billion in the July-September period. Toyota has already been raising prices in line with rising material costs and inflation, but executives said more aggressive action or more frequent increases are probably needed.

“Every year, we have been changing prices once or twice a year, and by increas-ing the frequency of pricing changes, we would like to reflect those higher costs,” said Masahiro Yamamoto, chief officer of the accounting group.

Local affiliates are assessing how to tweak stickers, he said. Any discussion about the most popular vehicles in the US has to include the Toyota RAV4. Since January 2019, this compact utility has ranked among the five most popular vehicles in the country for thirty-nine out of forty-four months.

Customer expectations Executives said the bandwidth for increase is limited by customer expectations for certain models and segments, especially longselling nameplates such as the Camry or Corolla. In the U.S., for example, customers expect the Corolla to run between $25,000 and $30,000, Nagata said. “We would like to keep that general image of the vehicle and the price relationship,” he said.

Toyota is reviewing its pricing after it reported a drop in operating profit and net income in the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, as production shutdowns and soaring raw material costs dented performance.

The company also downgraded its fiscal year production forecast. Toyota now expects to churn out 9.2 million vehicles in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Just last month, Toyota abandoned its original target of producing 9.7 million vehicles, blaming the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors. For months, Toyota had stubbornly clung to that goal, even as it repeatedly cut monthly plans amid global supply chain upheaval.

Executives said the worst of the microchip crisis is over but that plenty of uncertainty remains. “We have already overcome the worst,” said Kazunari Kumakura, chief officer of the purchasing group. But certain bottlenecks remain, forcing Toyota to trim its output plan to 9.2 million.

“Out of the up to 1,000 semiconductors used in a vehicle, there are at least some that will remain in short supply,” he said. “We are talking with suppliers one by one to identify risks.” Still a record Nevertheless, Toyota’s downwardly revised production target still represents an all-time high and a big jump from its current record of 9.08 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

Operating profit fell 25 per cent to 562.7 billion yen ($3.89 billion) in the July-September quarter. Toyota’s operating profit margin shrank to 6.1 per cent, from a robust 9.9 per cent the year before. Toyota said net income slid 32 per cent to 434.2 billion yen ($3.00 billion), while revenue advanced 22 per cent to 9.22 trillion yen ($63.8 billion), lifted by helpful foreign exchange rates.

Global sales climbed 10 percent to 2.15 million vehicles in the three months. The consolidated figure covers deliveries for the Lexus and Toyota brands, as well as Daihatsu and Hino. Worldwide retail sales increased 4.7 percent to 2.63 million vehicles in the quarter.

Skyrocketing raw material prices – aggravated by the Japanese yen’s decline against the U.S. dollar – took a 375.0 billion yen ($2.59 billion) bite out of quarterly operating profit. That more than wiped out the windfall gain Toyota reaped from beneficial foreign exchange rates.

