Toyota recalls 14,799 Lexus vehicles worldwide

FRSC warns against use of defective cars on Nigerian roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps has drawn the attention of the motoring public, particularly those who are presently using Lexus NX260, Lexus NX3650h and Lexus NX400h+ manufactured between March 31, 2021 and April 26, 2022 to a faulty programming of the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) System, which has prompted the Company to recall the categories of the listed vehicles.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Assistant Corps Marshal (Corps Public Education Officer), Federal Road Safety Corps Headquarters, Bisi Kazeem According to Kazeem, in a memo forwarded by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the company is also recalling 6,491 Lexus NX260 with defective Electric Parking Brake (EPB) system which was manufactured between April 19, 2021 and July 15, 2022. He said the withdrawal is specifically premised on the fact that the vehicles will pose safety hazard to their users thereby leading to crashes.

Kazeem said the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu is admonishing the general public, particularly dealers and riders of these categories of vehicles, to desist from selling or using the identified motor vehicles on Nigerian roads to avoid any mishap.

