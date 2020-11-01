Toyota recalls 2.66m vehicles affected by faulty fuel pump

Following the initial batch of recalls announced last January and March, the Japanese automaker has issued another recall involving 2.66 million vehicles fitted with the faulty fuel pump.

According to a statement by Toyota, the new figure covers 1.67 million vehicles in North America, 400,000 in China, and 210,000 in Japan, among other markets. Just on Wednesday, Toyota said that another 1.52 million vehicles are affected in the U.S.

That brings the total number to 3.34 million cars with potentially faulty fuel pumps in the U.S. alone. Toyota Motor Philippines announced last week that vehicles manufactured from 2013 to 2019 are part of the fuel pump recall. The affected models include the Innova, Fortuner, Land Cruiser Prado, Alphard, as well as the Corolla Altis.

The automaker did not go into the specifics regarding the defective fuel pump. However, it was disclosed that the fuel pump in question comes from Denso, one of Toyota’s major parts suppliers. Recently, Denso themselves has been issuing recalls of their own.

According to the company, the problem is caused by an impeller within the pump that may crack and deform. Once this happens, the engine may eventually stall or fail to start after a drive. Aside from TMP issuing a recall, Mazda has also issued a similar recall due to the same faulty fuel pumps.

Recently, the automaker announced that 1,835 vehicles are affected and include the Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda6, MX-5, CX-5, and CX-9. Like Toyota, the fuel pumps in the affected Mazda vehicles use Denso.

For now, both TMP and Mazda PH are busy contacting affected owners via official notification letters. TMP even opened a website called ‘Service Campaign Checker’ that makes it easier for vehicle owners to check if their vehicle is part of a recall.

Meanwhile, Mazda PH uploaded the full list of cars affected by the fuel pump on its website. With millions of vehicles globally affected by the defective component, we won’t be surprised if more vehicles/brands will become part of the massive recall. If you think your vehicle is affected, it’s best to get in contact with the dealership and get the replacement part as soon as possible.

