Toyota to launch 3 new cars in 2023 – SUV, MPV

Japanese automaker, Toyota has recently launched the new Innova Hycross Cross- MPV in the Indian market. The new model is available with petrol and strong hybrid powertrain options. The company is also set to introduce the updated Innova Crysta MPV with diesel engine, new A15 SUV Coupe and the Toyota D23 MPV in the country in 2023.

The A15 SUV Coupe will be based on the soon-to-be-launched Maruti YTB SUV Coupe, while the D23 MPV will be based on the Ertiga MPV. Adding to it, Toyota will soon announce the prices of the Hyryder CNG. This model is already available for bookings. The updated Crysta MPV is likely to be launched in the next couple of months, most probably in February 2023. It will be sold alongside the Innova Hycross, and is likely to receive some changes to exterior and interior. The updated model could be offered with the 2.7L, 4-cylinder petrol engine with CNG fuel options.

It will also receive a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine, which will be tweaked to meet the upcoming RDE (Real-Driving Emission) norms. This engine is capable of producing 148bhp and 360Nm of torque. The Japanese automaker, Toyota will launch a new SUV Coupe, codenamed A15 in the country before the end of this year. The new SUV Coupe will come as a replacement for the discontinued Urban Cruiser. It will be positioned against the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite. The new SUV Coupe will be based on the Maruti’s upcoming YTB SUV Coupe, which is scheduled to make its global debut at Auto Expo 2023.

It will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with Suzuki’s mild hybrid tech. This engine is capable of producing 100bhp and 150Nm of torque. Toyota will also launch the Ertiga based MPV in the country by mid-2023. Codenamed D23, the new model will be positioned below the Innova and will rival the Kia Carens. For people not in the know, Toyota is already selling the Ertiga-based MPV, called the Toyota Rumion MPV in South Africa. In fact, the company has already registered the Rumion nameplate in India. The new model will receive some design changes and upgraded interior to keep things fresh in the market. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol engine that is capable of producing 103bhp and 136Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

