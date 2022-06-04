TP Global FX rehabilitates Kobape Community High School in Abeokuta

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and in celebration of the recent International Children’s Day, leading-forex broker, TP Global FX, made public its rehabilitation of Kobape Community High School in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This is in a bid to improve the learning conditions of Nigerian children while also championing the need for community development. The unveiling of the rehabilitated structure, which was held on Wednesday, had the representative the company, including the community elders, the teachers and students, in attendance.

This is in accordance with the organisation’s vision to champion financial education through the provision of an enabling environment that affords Nigerian youths to earn a living through learning about the financial markets. Speaking during the unveiling of the school building, Mr Nitish Sharma, the Global CEO, TP Global FX, noted that this initiative reinforces the organisation’s long-standing commitment to champion developmental initiatives across Nigeria. “We at TP Global FX understand the need to drive social impact programmes that actually affect the lives of Nigerians, particularly the youths. This is integral to us as a global brand because it helps us to create an enabling environment that supports the process of continuous learning.

