Tplay Releases Star Studded For Hit Single ‘Wahala No Dey Finish’

Reigning music star, Tplay has released a star studded video for his monster hit, “Wahala No Dey Finish”. Directed by ace music video director, Unlimited LA, the creamy and colorful video hosted some of the biggest comedians and skit makers in Nigeria.

Some of the top comedians that starred in the entertaining video, include, popular social media influencer cum skit maker, Mr Funny widely known as Sabinus, Instagram sensation, Prophet Rolex, Dirty grandma among others.

Enugu big boy, author cum filmmaker, Nani Boi was also a guest artiste on the video. “Wahala No Dey Finish” is a party song that tells the story of hope, gratitude, celebration and contentment.

Shot in the Center of Excellence, Lagos, the over three-minute video is currently available on television and cable stations in Nigeria and all digital platforms across the globe.

