Body & Soul

TRACE Live is back! Presents praize and alternate sound

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Trace Live, a premium, unique, intimate and interactive showcase of African music graced by Africa’s finest musical talents presents Alternate Sound and Praiz. The event was held at the Nairobi Street Kitchen on Friday, May 27, 2022.

 

Praise Ugbede Adejo, better known by his stage name Praiz, is a Nigerian multi awardwinning R&B singer, songwriter, and producer. Praiz’s music career hit the limelight after he finished second runner-up at the maiden season of Project Fame West Africa.

 

Alternate sound is known to create optimum musical sound fused into live music by use of technology and has worked with some of Africa’s finest artistes like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks and has also produced several live jam sessions notably with Dj Jimmy Jatt and Dj big N amongst others. The four man band known to bring the house down at every show is without a doubt, aimed at bringing out the best in every song they work with.

 

The Trace Live showcase was launched in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The first concert featured Sauti Sol in a bespoke event that saw them rock the stage for over 3 hours.

 

The second concert was cancelled on the day that Kenya confirmed its first case of COVID-19. In a well-received twist, Trace launched Trace Live online concerts because the show must go on. Through this initiative, Trace provided the ultimate platform of entertainment for all Kenyans in line with the Government of Kenya stay-at-home protocols meant to flatten the COVID-19 pandemic curve.

 

“Trace prides itself in providing platforms like Trace Live, that empower artistes enabling them showcase their skills, express themselves through their various music genres and generally be the best versions of themselves,” said Danny Mucira the MD Trace Eastern Cluster adding that the combination of the two great acts is an appreciation of what it is to be African.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

At 97, Madam Salimatu Asabi still a working class mother, great grandmother

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

It is another Mothering Sunday celebration around the world and in this edition, Sunday Telegraph newspaper’s Body and Soul launched a search for mothers who have not just raised another generation, but have seen it all with their wealth of experience. Our correspondent spoke with 97 years old Salimatu Asabi who she is elderly, she […]
Body & Soul

Toyin Lawani slams Fani-Kayode: Allow Chikwendu see her kids

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has called out Femi Fani-Kayode, the ex-minister of aviation, over his protracted tussle with Precious Chkwendu, his ex-wife. Fani-Kayode and Chikwendu’s union failed in 2020.   They have since been in a heated legal tussle for the custody of their four children. Chikwendu had spoken of how her exhusband has prevented […]
Body & Soul

Different Strokes…

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Jay was on his fourth bottle of beer. He was seated alone in a dark corner in the joint where he ended his impromptu race. Whenever he thought of Debola, fear would grip him.   He could remember the deep, seamless eyes that seemed like they would swallow him. He shuddered. He had never felt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica