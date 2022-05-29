TRACE Live is back! Presents praize and alternate sound

Trace Live, a premium, unique, intimate and interactive showcase of African music graced by Africa’s finest musical talents presents Alternate Sound and Praiz. The event was held at the Nairobi Street Kitchen on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Praise Ugbede Adejo, better known by his stage name Praiz, is a Nigerian multi awardwinning R&B singer, songwriter, and producer. Praiz’s music career hit the limelight after he finished second runner-up at the maiden season of Project Fame West Africa.

Alternate sound is known to create optimum musical sound fused into live music by use of technology and has worked with some of Africa’s finest artistes like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks and has also produced several live jam sessions notably with Dj Jimmy Jatt and Dj big N amongst others. The four man band known to bring the house down at every show is without a doubt, aimed at bringing out the best in every song they work with.

The Trace Live showcase was launched in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The first concert featured Sauti Sol in a bespoke event that saw them rock the stage for over 3 hours.

The second concert was cancelled on the day that Kenya confirmed its first case of COVID-19. In a well-received twist, Trace launched Trace Live online concerts because the show must go on. Through this initiative, Trace provided the ultimate platform of entertainment for all Kenyans in line with the Government of Kenya stay-at-home protocols meant to flatten the COVID-19 pandemic curve.

“Trace prides itself in providing platforms like Trace Live, that empower artistes enabling them showcase their skills, express themselves through their various music genres and generally be the best versions of themselves,” said Danny Mucira the MD Trace Eastern Cluster adding that the combination of the two great acts is an appreciation of what it is to be African.

