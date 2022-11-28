A total of 2,366 constituency projects with unspecified locations have been uncovered by Tracka, a community engagement and service delivery programme of BudgIT, dedicated to budget performance monitoring and evaluation in the country.

The discovery came on the heels of the launch of BudgIT’s 2021 Constituency Project Report titled “Using Advocacy to Build Citizens’ Capacity for Improved Governance” in Nigeria.

Tracka uncovers 2, 366 ‘dubious’ constituency projects –Report The report reviews Tracka’sworkanddocumentsthe findings from 5,242 government projects tracked across 31 states in Nigeria between June 2021 and July 2022.

Of theseprojects, 3,043havebeen completed, 775 are ongoing, 1,248 have not started, 176 are abandoned, and 2,366 projects were with unspecified locations. Nancy Odimegwu, Communications Associate at BudgIT, disclosed that key findings in the report revealed critical issues with project execution in Nigeria.

She said that these included the diversion of projects for personal use, the use of empowerment projects as a reward system for political party members, non-execution of projects, incapability of assigned agencies to execute projects, the obscurity of budgetary provisions and use of substandard materials, the hijacking of federal capital projects implementation by lawmakers and poor maintenance of projects, among others.

“In extreme situations, elected representatives have diverted public funds for politicalandpersonalpurposes. Forexample, inTarabaState, N200 million earmarked for the procurement of vehicles for constituents was converted into personal use by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, a senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District; while in Sokoto, Hon Bala Kokani, a lawmaker representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal constituency, locked up empowermentitems(motorcycles, sewing and grinding machines, bags of fertiliser) worth over N40 million in his permanent residence that was meant to be distributed to his constituents.

“In Osun State, N50 million empowerment projects implementedbytheNational Directorate for Employment (NDE) was turned into an open All Progressives Congress (APC) fiasco.

“Tracka discovered that elected representatives and political parties are leveraging empowerment projects to strengthen their base from government coffers rather than improve citizens’ lives, especially as the 2023 general election draws near,” the report said.

Head of Tracka, Uadamen Ilevbaoje, said there is a scourge of anomalies in the 2021 projects implementation, including the reappearance of 2020 budget line items as new items in the 2021 budget, and the duplication of empowerment projects in the Zonal Intervention Project (ZIP) and the Economic Reform and Growth Programme (ERGP).

“We observed that some of the projects captured in the ZIPs were also captured in ERGP projects with different amounts budgeted for them. This creates a funnel for embezzlement and mismanagement of funds, as funds will be released twice for the same project, but implemented once,” Ilevbaoje said.

The report charged elected officials, executive bodies, and stakeholders who have crucial roles in nation-building to ensure that resources are effectively allocated and channelled towards improving service delivery in Nigeria. Trackaalsourgedcitizens and civil society organisations (CSOs) to leverage on the report to demand improved service delivery from electedofficialsacrossalltiers of government.

