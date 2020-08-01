Arts & Entertainments

Tracy Morgan, wife, Megan Wollover, to divorce

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Hollywood actor, Tracy Morgan and his wife, Megan Wollover, are pulling the plug off their marriage. TMZ reports that the movie star released a press statement where he announced the planned divorce. “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved,” the statement reads. Morgan and Wollover met way back in 2011.

They announced their engagement later that year at the Emmy Awards, and had their first child, daughter Maven, in July 2013. The two tied the knot in 2015. Morgan has three adult children from his previous marriage to Sabina Morgan.

