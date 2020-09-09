Trade dispute: Legislative diplomacy to the rescue

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, was in Ghana last week to resolve the rift between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities. PHILIP NYAM reports

For some time now, Nigerians resident in Ghana have had tough times with their host government. The government of Ghana imposed an unbelievable $1 million business registration fee on Nigerian traders in the West African nation.

This, coupled with harassment from security agencies, made the traders to cry out to the Nigerian government for intervention. In fact, the Nigerian government had written a terse letter to its Ghanaian counterpart over the shabby treatment meted out to Nigerians. But the Ghanaian government in its reply justified its actions and even accused some Nigerians of constituting a nuisance to their country for engaging in illegal and criminal activities.

Although some Nigerians were said to have paid the $1 million trade registration, their shops were still locked. It is against the backdrop of these challenges that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, embarked on a diplomatic shuttle to Ghana and presented some far-reaching proposals that would bring an end to attacks on the Nigerian traders.

He was accompanied on the visit by the chairman of House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu and his Foreign Affairs counterpart, Hon. Buba Yusuf as well as Hons. Bayo Balogun, Ikenna Elezieanya, Ephraim Nwuzi and Balarabe Shehu. As part of the diplomatic visit, Gbajabiamila met with the speaker of the Ghanaian parliament, Hon. Mike Oquaye.

During a “legislative diplomacy” bilateral meeting with Ghanaian lawmakers and some top government officials, the speaker advocated for an amicable settlement of trade disputes through arbitration and fair judicial processes. Gbajabiamila said he would be glad to champion a law to improve the bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and Ghana, noting that citizens of the two countries remain brothers and sisters.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaian authorities to revisit the component of the law that requires a capital base of $1 million for businesses to start, saying that as Africans, Ghana should encourage brotherliness.

His words: “First, we call for amicable settlement of trade disputes through arbitration and fair judicial processes. In this context, we do believe that while it is the sovereign right of the government of Ghana to pass and implement the GIPC Act, we would implore you to explore alternative and less aggressive options of engaging, sanctioning and relating with our traders and business people who operate in your country, pay taxes and contribute to the development of both our nations.

“Secondly, we would encourage you to revisit the component of the law that requires a capital base of $1 million. We are all Africans, we all have towns and villages, and we know only too well that majority of our traders across the continent are petty traders.

The prospect of them being able to raise a capital base of $1 million before they can trade in goods that may be worth less than $1,000, clearly is a major challenge. “Thirdly, one of the things we are all proud about and the common surname that we all bear is ‘ECOWAS’ and as you know, by virtue of being ECOWAS countries, our nations and our citizens should be able to live, work and thrive in any of our nations without any form of hindrance or discrimination.

“It is in this light we would encourage that we explore how the principles and the application of ECOWAS protocols, which we are both signatories to, may perhaps conflict with the application of the GIPC Act, especially visà- vis the recent adoption of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACfTA) by African nations; and also the movement towards a single currency in the West African sub region.

“Fourth, is the importance of strengthening legislative diplomacy and collaboration. Legislative diplomacy is a tool that has been used across the world, both in developing and developed nations, to negotiate, to arbitrate and to find peaceful resolution to disputes between nations. Legislative diplomacy is akin to backchannel diplomacy, which in many cases, makes it more possible for countries to debate and find solutions to problems, without any country losing face publicly.

“In this regard, I do believe that this step both our parliaments have taken to sit, to discuss, deliberate and find solutions; is a sterling example of legislative diplomacy, which the rest of the continent can follow to ensure that while the executive arm of government is performing its duties, that we in the legislature can also leverage our knowledge, our experience, the relationships we have amongst ourselves, to complement efforts in finding collective solutions to our shared problems.

“Fifth, like I said right from the beginning, Nigeria and Ghana are siblings from the same family. I for one, would be willing to champion a law that helps to improve the bilateral trade relations and reciprocal legislation between our two countries and in this regard, we would like to explore the possibility of jointly passing what we could potentially call a Nigeria-Ghana Friendship Act – or something in that line, which will help to cement into law the good relations between our countries and also create a legal framework for further camaraderie that will enable us to ensure that, when it comes to Nigeria and Ghana, our laws will support efforts to improve relations, trade and positive and friendly interactions between our citizens, institutions and our governments.

“We do not have an exact title for such a law as at now, but agreeing on reciprocal legislation that cements the friendship between our nations; and ensures that it continues to thrive and benefit all our citizens – no matter where they live – would go a long way in strengthening our relations on all levels,” Gbajabiamila said.

He said it is in a bid to improve the bilateral relationships among African countries that he has been championing the creation of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments ( CoSAP) aimed at identifying, discussing and resolving issues and challenges that affect growth, stability and development within different regions and across the continent.

While welcoming the Nigerian delegation, the speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Hon. Oquaye, who expressed confidence for an amicable resolution of the issues said: “Ghana and Nigeria are like the tongue and the teeth, they must interact, and sometimes the teeth may do havoc, and yet it never regrets the taste that the tongue gives to it. That’s what happens if we don’t interact.

“Even when we step on one another’s feet, in the process, we should come to realize that there’s a need to continue to be together and we, therefore, welcome you, thank you very much for your keenness in responding to my call that we should meet and you took a quick step in arranging to be here today. I trust in the next two days we will bring a beautiful reunion to our two Nations.”

Ghanaian Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Alan Kyeremateng, on his part, said: “As indicated by the speaker, that it will be a desire to see whether certain aspects of the law could be looked at, I’m sure the speaker will look at that request and appropriate committees would be engaged on the subject.

As long as the laws remain on our statute books, I will like to request that, you send a strong signal to our brothers and sisters who are engaged in retail trading that at least for now until further considerations are made on our statute books, they should just respect the law because Ghanaian traders themselves are required to respect the laws of our country.”

At the Nigerian High Commission, Gbajabiamila and his team met with leaders of the Nigerian Union of Traders and selected stakeholders. It was a chance for the speaker and his team to hear from the traders about their experiences. The leader of the Nigerian traders in Ghana, Chief Chukwuemeka Nnaji, informed Gbajabiamila and his entourage that Nigerian traders have been subjected to a lot of hardship by the Ghanaian authorities since 2007.

According to him, despite complying with laid down laws, Nigerians traders were always the target for harsh treatments whenever both countries are having issues. He added that Nigerians have their trades registered with appropriate agencies, pay their taxes as and when due, yet they are still subjected to harsh treatment by the authorities. He said while many Nigerian traders could not afford the latest $1 million trade registration fee, those that paid still have their shops under lock and key.

“With about 250 shops locked up by the authorities, the situation has led to the death of some of their members.” he disclosed and appealed to the speaker to follow up on the legislative diplomatic initiative in order to ensure that the resolutions arrived at are implemented by Ghanaian authorities.

Perhaps with this practical step taken by the speaker and the House of Representatives, this recurring problem would be resolved.

