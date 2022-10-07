Business

Trade Facilitation: Private sector group calls for port reforms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

A key member of the organised private sector in the country, the Centre for the Promotion for the Private Enterprise (CPPE), has raised the alarm that the current obsession for revenue generation by government agencies and terminal operators at the ports is hurting international trade processes and impacting adversely on domestic and foreign investment.

With this, the CPPE is calling for a reform of Nigeria’s international trade process that will prioritise trade facilitation for the business community rather than obsession for revenue generation. CPPE founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated this to New Telegraph in an interview in Lagos. He said that the orientation of the Nigeria Custom Service, Nigerian Ports Authority, the shipping companies and the terminal operators and the security agencies at the ports needed to change in favour of an investment friendly international trade processes. According to him, this is the only way Nigerian economy can benefit immensely from cargo shipping business and tame the exodus of Nigerian importers and exporters to neighbouring countries’ ports, whereby Nigeria losses fortunes in revenue generation. Yusuf explained that the international trade process needed to be reformed to prioritise trade facilitation, adding that it would serve as an added advantage to Nigeria in the long term if government can do it now.

The CPPE helmsman, while speaking on the dispute resolution system at the ports, said that the dispute resolution system between importers and the agencies of Customs including the Customs, terminal operators and shipping companies was not effective and, therefore, hurting investors. Yusuf explained: “In many cases, what we have is a dispute resolution committee where the accuser is also the judge.

“There is, therefore, a need for an independent appeal framework for resolution of disputes in the international trade ecosystem. “This is to ensure fairness and equity in the way disputes are resolved. “Current appeal committees are populated by operatives of the very agencies against which the appeals are being lodged. “This cannot serve the end of justice and a credible outcome.” On the anti-competitive practices in the maritime industry, the renowned economist stressed: “Monopoly powers tends to adversely affect the growth of the economy and undermines the objective of building an inclusive economy. It also increases opportunities for consumer exploitation. “Therefore, there is a need for the relevant authorities especially the Shippers’ Council and the Federal Competition Commission to ensure that all the monopolistic tendencies in the maritime sector, particularly the shipping companies and the terminal operators should be contained. “Monopoly structures require strong regulatory oversight in order to protect all the stakeholders in the economy and particularly in the international trade ecosystem. “We need a robust framework to prevent these monopolistic tendencies. These tendencies are inimical to competitive practices and also poses a major risk to the survival of small businesses in the maritime and port ecosystem. “The Shippers’ Council and the Federal Competition Commission should curb this growing trend and tendencies in order to ensure that there is an inclusive framework for all operators in the sector and to also reduce the vulnerability of the system to undue exploitation and crowding out of SMEs in the sector.

 

Our Reporters

