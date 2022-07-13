Trade facilitation progresses amid reforms

In the face of capacity constraints, delay, strike, congestion and other challenges, there was a slight development in trade facilitation in the maritime industry in the first half of year 2022, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Despite the illiberal trade policy, inadequate finance, poor and inadequate infrastructure, inefficiencies and harsh practices, there was drastic improvement in trade facilitation, especially non-oil exports in the maritime industry in the first half of the year. Also, there was smooth navigation of vessels to the seaport as the country recorded zero pirate attack in the first half of the year, leading to more inflow of cargoes and revenue generation. Regardless of the poor dock infrastructure, sluggish turnaround time of vessels, strike by Customs agents over Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and long cargo dwell time, Nigerian seaports recorded drastic improvement in its export in the first half of this year. For instance, at the Lagos Port Complex, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) facilitated export of non-oil commodities with about 2.5 million metric tonnes above the 540 metric tonnes recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. The service said that Free on Board (FOB) value of the exported items, which included steel bars, agricultural and mineral products, also rose from $1.6 million in 2021 to $138 million in 2022 because of Federal Government’s policy and export incentive schemes to boost export trade. Also, at Onne Port Command, the Service processed a total of 876,775.60 metric tonnes with $495,384,221.99 Free on Board (FOB) value, translating into N203.97 billion and Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of N1.07 billion were processed. The exports were over 150 per cent increase compared with the value to what was recorded in the first half 2021. Agencies in the sector made some steps to improve their activities during the period following the supports from the global community to create conducive environment in the Gulf of Guinea. NIMASA Also, as part of efforts to boost safe navigation of ships, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said that NIMASA would conduct a full bottom sweeping operation by deploying sonar imagery system with a view to establishing any existing natural or artificial obstacles lying on the seabed within the area of survey for a phase of the wreck removal exercise. Within the period, Nigeria also signed an Exchange of Note (E/N) with the Japanese Government for an Economic and Social Development Programme involving the acquisition of a $2.78 million highspeed boat to reinforce services for coastal security in Nigeria. NPA Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) resolved to provide tariff reliefs to vessels willing to patronise Calabar Port. According to the Authority’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, importers patronising other neighbouring ports due to the challenges faced by the Calabar Port must be brought back, noting that Calabar Port has come back to live as a vessel berthed at Ecomarine terminal where it discharged over 200 trucks and equipment. He stated that tug boats and other marine equipment that were absent in the port would soon arrive there. NIWA Onitsha River Port was concessioned by National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to generate over N23 billion to the Federal Government in 30 years. A former Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, who commissioned the port, said during the signing of an agreement between the Federal Government and Universal Elysium Consortium Limited on the concession, that the river port would ensure that the 60 per cent of cargoes, which hitherto go through Onne Port in River State, would be transported directly to Onitsha. NIWA promised to make 10,000km waterways navigable yearly. Shippers’ Council At the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), its Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Jime, explained why the council could not sanction erring shipping companies over nonrefund of container deposits to Nigerian importers. He noted: “I cannot remember in the time that I have been the ES of NSC that anyone has lodged a complaint about a container deposit claim that we have found to be in breach of the current container deposit regime and we have not attended to that complaint. “We have a complaint unit. When you present facts to the complaint unit and we do our investigations and find out that there is a breach of the due process, of course, we will actually apply sanctions where necessary. You can’t apply sanctions holistically; it has to arise out of complaint that somebody has laid before the Shippers Council’s Complaint Unit.” However, he accused shipping companies of deliberately focusing on collecting container deposits than doing the actual business of shipping, adding that the processes of administering the scheme had been of great disadvantage to the Nigerian shipping community.

The NCS boss also noted that the Council was engaging in a container deposit regime, which would address the challenge. Customs Following complaints, strikes and anger, the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise called on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to streamline the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) causing friction between customs and stakeholders. Chairman of the committee, Leke Abejide, had, during the oversight visit to the various commands under Zone A, Lagos, observed that there was a lingering impasse between terminal operators, customs, licensed agents and other stakeholders over the VIN issue at all the ports. Also during the period, the Federal Executive Council ratified Mr. President’s approval for the public private partnership (PPP) for a 20- year period to Messers E. Customs HC Project Limited as a concessionaire for the delivery of customs modernisation project. However, the Federal High Court in Abuja restrained the Federal Government from enforcing or giving effect to an agreement on the $3.1 billion Customs Modernisation Project. Last line There is need to sustain the slight attention witnessed from government and international communities in the first half of this year in Nigeria’s maritime industry

