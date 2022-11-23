Trade Facilitation: Sluggish road repairs slow cargo haulage

Importers are facing hard time over slow repairs of the port access road, which has made cost of moving cargoes awful. Also, the situation has created a setback for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s electronic call-up system in the last few weeks. Findings revealed that the repair being carried out on the Ijora bridge has made smooth cargo delivery difficult.

The Managing Director of Truck Transit Park (TTP) Limited, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, explained that the cost of freighting cargo at the port had increased due to delay experienced in the movement of trucks out of the port. Onwubuariri said that the company had appealed to the Lagos State Government and other stakeholders to see how the road construction in Apapa could be hastened so that the cost of moving cargoes can be reduced. He explained: “We have two major issues at the moment, there is a failed portion of the road by Naval Dockyard, which makes it dangerous for trucks to pass; so, usually the trucks had to wait sometimes for palliatives to be done on the road for them to pass. “This is affecting the free flow of traffic. The wharf road is also being reconstructed and the work is going on at a very slow pace.

Because of this, it has been difficult to move the same amount of trucks that we were moving few weeks ago through that part of the road. “Because of this, we now channel some trucks coming out of the port to pass through one-way, the side of the road that is supposed to be inbound to the port is now being used as both inbound and outbound. “All these issues have made it difficult for us to move trucks at the same place as we were doing few weeks ago. We are hoping that the palliatives being done at the Naval Dockyard portion of the road would be concluded soon so that normal movement of trucks can resume.”

Before the latest development, the managing director said that TTP had achieved a massive reduction in the cost of moving cargo by 65 per cent. It would be recalled that in 2020, truckers jerked up their costs from N300,000 to N1.2million to move a container from the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, to any other part of the city because of poor roads, extortion by security officials on the port access road. Many truck operators attributed the escalating cost of haulage services at the Tin Can Port to extortion by security operators including NPA security officials, police and the presidential task team on Apapa gridlock as they paid more than N200,000 per truck to gain access to the port. It was gathered that several promises made by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to repair the port road and curtail extortion to enable free flow of traffic remained unfulfilled.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of Port & Cargo Handling Services, John Jenkins, expressed frustration over the near total collapse of cargo delivery along the Mile 2/Tin Can Island port access road. He said: “Transfer of containers by road is almost not in existence because the road is blocked and you can’t get containers out. The problem is the road. If the problem of the road is solved, the problem inside the port will be solved. Before we never had block stack containers because the cargo used to move freely but not anymore now.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...