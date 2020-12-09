Trade Fair: COVID-19, border closure stall exhibitors’ presence

There are indications that COVID-19 restrictions coupled with ongoing land borders’ closure might have prevented about 300 or more foreign exhibitors from attending this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) in Lagos. New Telegraph’s findings at the venue of the fair showed no presence of foreign exhibitors, a development that has been attributed to COVID-19 protocol and land borders’ closure between Nigeria and her neighbours.

Organisers of the fair, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), admitted that the impact of COVID-19 and the border closure were hindering neighbouring countries from attending the fair. LCCI said some exhibitors from the neighbouring countries were still waiting for clearance to enter Nigeria with their goods at the borders, having signified their intentions and readiness to participate. About 3,000 exhibitors, including 300 foreigners, and 500,000 visitors participated at the 2019 fair, according to LCCI.

While speaking on the issue, the Chairman of the Trade Promotion Board of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, admitted that the chamber faced challenges in organising the fair. Idahosa explained that these challenges impacted negatively in the turnout of both local and foreign exhibitors. According to him, the trade promotion board of the LCCI worked tirelessly within the limits of prevailing constraints to put in place a befitting fair.

He said: “I express our thanks to the President of the Lagos chamber, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, and all members of the executive committee and council for the tremendous support they gave the Trade Promotion Board. “We have done our best within the limits of prevailing constraints to put in place a befitting fair.

We have put structures, logistics and systems in place to ensure regular power supply, free movement within the fair arena, free flow of traffic in and out of the fair arena, security of lives and property including the provision of surveillance camera to cover the entire fair ground, directional signs, provision of digital electronic billboards for advertisement, provision of internet facilities for easy filing of reports by the media and other conveniences.

“I am confident that our exhibitors would get the full benefits of participation at this fair. They would expand their business horizon through the development of new partnerships, new customers, feedback from their consumers, and showcasing their products, not just to the Nigerian market, but also to the continental and global markets.”

In her own reaction, the LCCI president, Mabogunje also emphasised that the economic situation this year might have prompted some exhibitors to change their minds in participating in the fair. She said: “We had to reschedule this fair because of the disruptions that resulted from the #EndSARS protests. Additionally, the economic conditions this year have been very challenging. As we all know, the economy slipped into recession in the third quarter of this year.

But as investors, we need to continue to demonstrate our resilience and determination to forge ahead despite these challenges. As a chamber, we have strong faith in the economy, and we believe we will come out of this recession sooner than later.”

