Trade Fair: ICCI promises to support MSMEs

The Ikorodu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has reiterated its support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), in its annual Ikorodu Division (IKODIV) Trade Fair. The chamber made this known at a press conference in Lagos. The second edition of the IKODIV Trade Fair is scheduled to hold from March 26 to April 2, at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu. The fair is expected to accommodate more than 100 vendors, with affordable exhibition stands between N20,000 and N90,000 based on exhibitors capacity. The fair is a joint partnership of the ICCI and LASUSTECH, supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and cooperatives.

The President of ICCI, Sir Rasheed Shoderu, said the aim of the fair was to promote continuous support for growth and improvements of MSMEs in Ikorodu Division. According to him, the ICCI was established with the primary objective of promoting commerce, Industry and economic growth of Ikorodu Division.

“Over the years, we have worked tirelessly to create avenues of growth for businesses to thrive, and we are proud to say we have achieved significant strides in achieving this objective. “Our IKODIV Trade Fair is one of the many ways to demonstrate our commitment to the economic development of our community. “The fair provides a platform for MSMEs to showcase their products and services, network and engage in business transactions. “As an organisation, we are convinced that promoting entrepreneurship and support for MSMEs is crucial to the economic growth of our community,” Shoderu said.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of LASUSTECH, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, said support for MSMEs is the fulcrum for economic growth of any nation. “As a university we are glad that our transmutation has added impetus rather than distraction to the gestation of chambers and the Trade Fair. “The theme of this year’s fair is very important, MSMEs are really the most important part of any economy. “Data have shown that we have not less than 41 million MSMEs in Nigeria. Even if one employs just one person, that is about 20 per cent of the Nigerian population employed. “Anyone, who ignores this segment of the economy is ignoring the human capital and financial development of the country. “As a university we know this is one of the critical components of developing an economy, and if Nigeria will improve, we must consider MSMEs. “We, therefore, want to recognise the IKODIV Trade Fair starting next week and we encourage everyone to support it,” Odusanya said.

