Trade Fair: NEPC to lead 40 Nigerian exhibitors to Gambia

Taiwo Hassan The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) is leading 40 exhibitors to the Gambia International Trade Fair in Turntable Brusubi, Banjul. The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, who disclosed this in Abuja, recently, said that Nigeria’s participation at the fair was sequel to NEPC and SMEDAN collaborative effort that led to organizing first Nigeria – Gambia Trade Exhibition in Banjul in October 2022. A statement issued by NEPC Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Ndubueze Okeke, said the Fair, which is scheduled for 18th February 18, 2023 and is expected to draw exhibitors from different product categories such as, cosmetics, agriculture, semi-processed, textiles and garments, leather and leather accessories, arts and crafts among other sectors. The NEPC CEO said: “I am optimistic that Nigeria’s participation at the 16th Edition of the Fair will create markets for Made-in-Nigeria products in the international market, enhance foreign exchange inflow into the Nigerian economy and further strengthen the economic ties between both countries.”

