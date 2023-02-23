Business

Trade Fair: NEPC to lead 40 Nigerian exhibitors to Gambia

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Taiwo Hassan The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) is leading 40 exhibitors to the Gambia International Trade Fair in Turntable Brusubi, Banjul. The Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, who disclosed this in Abuja, recently, said that Nigeria’s participation at the fair was sequel to NEPC and SMEDAN collaborative effort that led to organizing first Nigeria – Gambia Trade Exhibition in Banjul in October 2022. A statement issued by NEPC Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Ndubueze Okeke, said the Fair, which is scheduled for 18th February 18, 2023 and is expected to draw exhibitors from different product categories such as, cosmetics, agriculture, semi-processed, textiles and garments, leather and leather accessories, arts and crafts among other sectors. The NEPC CEO said: “I am optimistic that Nigeria’s participation at the 16th Edition of the Fair will create markets for Made-in-Nigeria products in the international market, enhance foreign exchange inflow into the Nigerian economy and further strengthen the economic ties between both countries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

Debt Market: SEC reiterates commitment to drive enabling environment

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reiterated its commitment to drive the debt market-enabling environment to boost investors’ participation. The Director-General, SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, stated this at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) annual workshop held in Lagos. The theme of the workshop was: “Nigeria’s Public Debt and the Capital Market.” […]
Business

NSE bearish as stocks shed N25bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equity trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on a negative rout to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip on the local bourse following sell-off on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 14 gainers against 50 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, […]
Business

BMW acquires Alpina performance brand

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

BMW Group is buying the brand rights of the Alpina high performance brand for an undisclosed sum. BMW said the acquisition will bring greater diversity to its lineup and also secure the long-term future of Alpina. BMW and Alpina, which is based in Buchloe, near Munich, have cooperated for 57 years. Alpina develops and sells […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica