Trade Fair: OPSN tasks local manufacturers on quality

The Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) and the business community have urged manufacturers operating in the country to improve the quality of their manufactured goods locally in order to enable them to compete internationally, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), expected to start January 2021.

The Chairperson of the OPSN and also National President NACCIMA, Hajia Saratu Iya Aliyu, disclosed this yesterday, at the opening ceremony of the 34th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos. She explained that Nigerian manufacturers needed to take full advantage of Af- CFTA as avenue to rebound Nigeria’s fragile economic recovery which was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges.

She said: “I also want to use this opportunity to call on local manufacturers to improve on the quality of their goods to enable them compete internationally and especially within the framework of the AfCFTA where trading is expected to commence January 2021.’’ As the voice of Nigerian business, NACCIMA calls on the Federal Government to intensify efforts on the on-going development of infrastructure in this region as improvements of power, rail, and road will significantly improve the conduct of businesses in the six geopolitical zones and the country at large.”

In her opening remarks, the President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, explained that the economic conditions this year have been challenging with the recession, COVID-19 and #ENDSARS protests nationwide.

The LCCI president said that with the economy slipping into recession in Q3, government and investors need to continue to work together by demonstrating resilient to forge ahead despite these challenges in a bid to get out of the recession. Mabogunje said: “We had to reschedule this fair because of the disruptions that resulted from the #End- Sars protests. Additionally, the economic conditions this year have been very challenging.

