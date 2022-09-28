Trade Finance: Proparco, Coronation Merchant Bank to boost access

Proparco announced a $20 million trade finance guarantee facility for Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB). This will enable Coronation Merchant Bank to establish and deepen partnerships with correspondent banks, thereby increasing access to trade finance in Nigeria. Coordinated by the Mandated Sole Arranger Blend Financial Services, this facility under the Proparco’s Trade Finance Guarantee Programme will enable Coronation Merchant Bank to issue trade finance instruments for up to $20 million, with a 100 per cent guarantee from the AFD Group. The programme secures trade transactions and facilitates trade relations between Nigerian importers and international exporters for essential commodities.

For Emmanuel Haye, Head of Proparco’s FI debt group for Africa, “Proparco and Coronation Merchant Bank Limited are collaborating for the first time with this trade finance operation. This transaction will enable Coronation Merchant Bank Limited to finance more commodity imports, which are essential to support the Nigeria’s economy, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 crisis and now the global supply chain disruptions.”

Commenting on the development, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Coronation Merchant Bank, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with Proparco as we jointly offer trade finance solutions to enable our customers achieve their business objectives while playing our part in the recovery of the Nigerian economy. This partnership is in line with our strategy and is a significant milestone for the bank.

