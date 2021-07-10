Trade group, exporters, decry bottlenecks to non-oil exports, say nation losing huge

Operators in the non-oil sector of the nation as well as some trade groups have expressed dismay over the cumbersome process put in place in Nigerian ports for them to be able to export their commodities. The exporters, who raised the alarm over serious constraints facing them in the export business, describe the situation as constituting threats to government’s efforts to increase non-oil revenue earnings.

Specifically, they alleged that the nation is losing billions of naira to operational defaults on the part of government. The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar as well as the immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who confirmed the plight of the non-oil exporters, said a state of emergency must be declared by the Federal Government to tackle the ordeal.

Speaking variously at the unveiling of study report on the operation of dry ports in Nigeria organisedbythe AbujaChamber of Commerce and Industry, the stakeholders cited multi-billion naira loss being experienced by exportersduetodelayattheport, multiplicity of agencies, poor infrastructure and bureaucratic challenges in the processing of approvals for export. The study report had listed several challenges militating against deployment of dry ports in the logistic chain, calling for urgent intervention to address critical weaknesses in the export chain business within the context of the African continental free trade zone (AfCFTA).

