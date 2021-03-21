Trade imbalance: Freight rate hits $13,000, importers suffer over Nigeria’s poor export

•Exchange rate, foreign reserves volatility rises

•Cargo ships, aircraft leave Nigeria empty after discharging goods

•Abandoned containers are expired –Shipping Coys

Early this week, the news of a gradual but systematic increase in the cost of freighting goods from China and most of the other exporting countries to Nigeria was viral across news outlets in the country.

Angry reactions trailed the development because Nigeria is the only country affected by the increase and the reason this time is not insecurity but alleged non-return of empty containers for over a period of 10 years.

Experts, however, cautioned that the country should rather look inward than bemoaning the situation, saying the country’s foreign reserves and the exchange rate of the naira will continue to face risk of depreciation and depletion respectively, if the nation continues to record huge imbalances in its trade with the rest of the world.

They noted that in December 2020, the country recorded N1, 759,720,000,000.29 imports with a total export of N1, 171,043,000,000.45 (oil and non-oil exports) in the same period.

They also said that the result of the economic diversification mantra of the Buhari administration should be seen in the growth of nonoil exports in view of the volatility in the oil market.

Speaking, Dr Chris Ajero, a development economist and maritime lawyer, said non-oil exports hold the key to seeing the Nigerian economy out of the doldrums.

He said the bulk of the over $10 billion exports achieved in 2019, Nigeria’s highest since 2008, being celebrated was re-exported goods which did not originate from Nigeria. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria recorded N221.2 billion nonoil exports in December 2020.

A big jump

Non-oil exports, which are considered a priority for the Buhari-led government, jumped over 100 per cent from $4.6 billion to $10.4 billion. Non-oil exports typically averaged $4.7 billion in the last 11 years and hit its highest in 2013 when it stood at $7.2 billion.

But as they say, you need to dig deeper to see the facts behind the figures. A deep dive into the data revealed that a huge component of Nigeria’s non-oil export figures were “re-exports”.

Note that re-exports is an economic term for items that were previously imported into a home country and then re-exported to other countries. By definition, re-exports are all imported goods (other than goods declared in transit or transshipment) which are subsequently reexported.

A good illustration is when Company A imports some products into Nigeria and then carries out further processing on them before exporting them to Ghana and other African countries. This often occurs when countries try to avoid trade barriers or duties.

Re-Export data

Nigeria’s re-export data for 2019 was about $6.2 billion, contributing to about 60 per cent of total exports. This was about four folds higher than the $1.5 billion reported in 2018 and $280 million reported in 2017.

Data from the NBS provides better insight into the makeup of Nigeria’s re-export and which countries Ni

geria exported them to. Examples of some of the items re-exported include vessels and floating structures to Ghana for N302 billion, floating and submarine drilling to Cameroon for N65.5 billion etc. Some exported items went to Western countries such as the US, Spain, Argentina, etc. For example, aeroplane parts and helicopters were re-exported to Canada and Ghana respectively.

Cargo ships, planes bring goods to Nigeria, leave empty

According to a shipping expert and President of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agent (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiewero, one key reason why the cost of shipping freight to Nigeria is the highest in the world ( $13,000 for a 40-foot container) is because the ship owners or cargo aircraft owners are sure that they will not get any cargo from Nigeria after discharge of what they bought to the country.

In the maritime sector, the bulk cargo vessels leave the Nigerian shores completely empty and would need to take water to balance the weight of the vessel during voyage; the container vessels take the few empty containers the shipping companies make available to them, while the cargo planes which Nigeria have no goods for to take to other countries, use sand bags to balance weight in the course of flight back to their base.

Amiwero said the country’s incapacity to generate cargo to give back to the rest of the world, after the country spent about N2trillion on imports in 2020 alone is the reason the value of the currency will continue to be on the downward trend, saying government should pay more attention to improving manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

He said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria will be in an endless battle to save the naira, even as the foreign reserves will perpetually be at the risk of depletion.” Lamenting the situation, a freight forwarder and Chairman of the Airport Chapter of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr. Akintola Kehinde, disclosed that it was not good business for them to be handling only imports but no exports.

“It is not that we don’t have the competence to handle export goods but for the simple reason that the country is not producing what others need. We’re under-utilised in this our job and it tells on our income. We only wait till when there is an import; what we send out is few perishables like foodstuffs.

Airfreighting is big business in other climes but our country is not in it because we have nothing to send out. “Government should pay more attention in providing the enabling environment that will attract investors in the manufacturing sector.

If we can’t supply for the whole world, we can be supplying to the African countries, especially now we have the advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Kehinde said.

Over 78.9mmt imported in 2020, less than 1mmt nonoil products exported

Though Nigeria’s imports of over 78.9 million metric tonnes of cargo was about two per cent drop from the 80 million metric tonnes recorded in the preceding year, 2019, the drop is nothing when compared with the less than one million metric tonnes of nonoil goods the country exported in the corresponding year.

Total exports, which have been very low over the years, further went down by 45.64 per cent in Q2,2020 than Q1,2020 and 51.73 per cent lower than Q2, 2019. Agricultural goods export dropped 38.2 per cent in Q2, 2020 compared to Q1, 2020 but rose 6.3 per cent year-on-year.

Raw material goods export recorded a decrease of 56.2 per cent in Q2, 2020 compared to Q1, 2020 and 52.4 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2019.

Solid minerals exports registered a decrease of 2.3 per cent in Q2, 2020 compared to Q1, 2020 and 79.4 per cent compared to Q2, 2019. Manufactured goods export decreased in value by 42.8 per cent in Q2, 2020 against the level recorded in Q1, 2020 but increased 139.6 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter in 2019.

Crude oil exports decreased in value by 47.2 per cent in Q2, 2020 compared to Q1, 2020 and 60.5 per cent year-on-year. Energy goods decreased by 13.7 per cent in Q2, 2020 compared to Q1, 2020 and 53.8 per cent year -on-year. Other oil products decreased by 40.7 per cent in Q2, 2020 compared to Q1, 2020 and 28 per cent compared to Q2, 2019.

Speaking on the fall in exported nonoil products in the year under review, against the backdrop of the increase recorded in 2019, Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike, President ANLCA, said that the country will not be able to compete in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) environment since it does not have any other thing other than crude oil to give to the world in exchange for the goods the country imports daily. He said the Nigerian economy will remain at the losing end if cargo vessels and aeroplanes land on the shores of Nigeria laden with cargoes but leave empty.

Speaking specifically on the increase of freight rates by China and other countries, Nwabunike said that what Nigeria is witnessing now is a situation where after the importers have returned their empty containers to the shipping companies, “they abandon them in the country because it is cheaper for them to do so but the exporters abroad areesnot commit by arbitrarily raising the freight rate from the $3,000 it was recently to about $13,000.

“We are losing and the economy is losing as we continue to have capital flight and the trade balance continues to be unbalanced against us,” he said.

Freight cost

Meanwhile, Nigerian importers are lamenting the reported increase in the cost freight of cargo from Europe, Asia and America to Lagos from less than $3,000 for a 40-foot container to about $13,000 due to scarcity of goods to ship from Lagos. This came as it has been disclosed that most of containers shipped to Nigeria for over 10 years are still in the country.

It was disclosed that shipping companies at Antwerp, Istanbul, Guangzhou and Beijing no longer have containers to ship goods to Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos because the containers sent in the last 10 years have not been returned. Alaba International Market based Electronic wares importer,

Chief Eric Mbamalu, said the astronomical rise in the cost of freight “is informed by the fact that the shipping companies find it less stressful and inexpensive to abandon their containers in Lagos than wait for the containers to be returned to them and shipped out empty (since we are not exporting anything any way).

Yes! It is cheaper for them to abandon containers in Lagos than to wait for one month for container to make the journey from Apapa Port to Oshodi and back. They simply abandon and pass the cost to Nigerians”.

He, however, said that China and other countries that have increased freight rate are simply taking advantage of the fact that Nigeria has nothing to export because they can produce the containers if the so wish. According to him, the solution is for the country to raise its export capacity, saying that is the only way the country can play in the international market and improve its foreign exchange revenue.

Speaking on the container scarcity and the attendant increase in freight, President, Shippers Association of Lagos State, Rev. Jonathan Nicol, said that the association was engaging the Nigerian Shippers Council(NSC) to address the issue, predicting that the freight would rise to as high as $20,000.

He said most of the containers abandoned in Lagos were expired and could no longer be shipped back to their countries of origin. He urged the Federal Government to penalize the shipping companies for failing to evacuate their containers out of Nigeria ports.

According to him, shippers pay N200, 000 container deposit to the shipping companies when taking their consignments, when they return the empties, the shipping companies abandon them.

Reacting to the allegation of abandoning containers, the Marketing Manager of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Abdrammed Isa, told Sunday Telegraph that the claim that shipping companies abandon the empty containers “is a cheap blackmail, which will collapse in the face of available facts.

We don’t abandon containers; the ones you see on the road sides in Apapa or places like Oshodi-Apapa Expressway are expired and no longer useful to the shippers,” he said.

