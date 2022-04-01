Business

Trade liberalisation: MAN laments political, structural, economic defects

…seeks collaboration with partners

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has clamoured for a closer collaboration among public and private sector organisations in West African to address the slow progress in ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS). The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme contained excellent provisions to develop and promote trade within the West African subregion, although progress has been rather slow and impeded by a number of factors.

According to him, these factors, which are political, economic and structural, have shown that a collective cooperation at both public and private sector levels is precinct to accelerate the progress of the integration of economies in the ECOWAS states. The MAN DG explained that there was a high level of distrust amongst West African nations despite their support for ETLS in the sub-region. Speaking further on intra-African trade, Ajayi-Kadir added that it was regrettable that Nigeria’s volume of trade in terms of total import from African countries in the last 10 years was only 5.6 per cent in the continent.

He said: “We have a collective challenge at both public and private sector levels to accelerate the progress of the integration of our economies. The ECOWAS trade liberalisation treaty contains excellent provisions to develop and promote trade within the West African sub-region, but progress has been rather slow and impeded by a number of factors. “These factors are both political, economic and structural,” he said.

“Our private sector organisations could do a lot more in the following areas: partnership and cooperation of the various private sector entities in the sub region, promotion of cross border investments, greater advocacy by private sector organisations to promote economic integration, development of pan-African private sector champions, development of a framework to make the private sector drive the regional integration process, active promotion and investment in regional tourism to give citizens better exposure to the opportunities in the region, closer collaboration among private sector organizations such as chambers of commerce, business associations and professional bodies on the continent,” he added. The MAN chieftain rued that the country’s trade integration within Africa was so small compared to bilateral trade with foreign countries, thereby raising concerns about the current status of regional agreements from ETLS to the East African Community (EAC) Customs Union, dumping, proliferation of small arms and illicit, smuggling, the Trans-African highway and private sector/African Union/government partnerships.

For him, these are areas critical to the success of regional trade in AfCFTA. Precisely, the MAN DG indicated that Nigeria had the least import penetration in the continent from African countries, averaging about 20 per cent, adding that this obviously made the country an export target for many African countries in the continent. According to him, Nigeria is trailed by South Africa, Tanzania, Cameroun and Egypt in the same level, recording about 30 per centimport penetration. He explained further that the leading supplying African market of Nigeria’s import of manufacturing goods was South Africa, accounting for 34.7 per cent of Nigeria’s import from African countries in 2017, while five out of 15, leading African supplying markets including South Africa, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire, Swaziland and Egypt accounted for 79.3 per cent of Nigeria’s import from Africa in 2017. While breaking down the continent’s trade, Ajayi-Kadir indicated that South Africa (37 per cent), Togo (19.6 per cent), while Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Egypt, Benin and Niger Republic imports from Nigeria were at least above one per cent. On the challenges ETLS is posing, he revealed that Nigeria was already facing severe product competition from other countries like Ghana, Benin Republic, Cote D’ Ivoire and Guinea, especially in products like toilet or facial tissue, parts suitable for use solely or principally with spark-ignition internal combustion piston, sanitary towels, plates sheets, film, foil and surfaceactive preparation among others.

 

