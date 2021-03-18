News

Trade policy: Agbakoba writes CBN gov, seeks trade remedies legislation

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to ensure the institutionalization of a protective trade regime for the country through legislation.

Agbakoba, in a letter written to the CBN Governor yesterday on the nation’s trade policy and restrictive commerce, highlighted the positive impact of CBN five-year policy plan to support growing our local industry. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who referred to Emefiele’s discussion with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director- General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), commended the CBN Governor’s fair trade comments for the protection of local industries against unfavourable trade practices.

The CBN Governor had at the parley reiterated the Federal Government’s resolution for a strong policy to protect local industries against unfavourable trade practices and to create jobs for Nigerians. In his letter, Agbakoba said as the Minister of Trade and Industry works on a new trade policy, there must be the institutionalisation of a protective trade regime by the enactment of trade remedies legislation. The statement reads in part; “While congratulating our Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her recent appointment as seventh director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), we very much welcome your fair trade comments for a strong policy to protect our local industries against unfavourable trade practices and to create jobs for Nigerians.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Israel hails UAE deal, Palestinians and settlers dismayed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel talked of “history” and Palestinians of “betrayal” after Thursday’s surprise announcement of a deal to normalise relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates. In a nationwide televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal would lead to “full and formal peace” with the Gulf Arab state and voiced […]
News

Lekki attack: CSOs seek independent judicial panel of inquiry

Posted on Author Reporter

Our Reporter Following Tuesday’s unprovoked shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos by yet-to-be identified soldiers, a coalition of 100 civil society organisations (CSOs) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a Panel of Enquiry, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. This was as the coalition further sought the suspension […]
News

US says it’s ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Biden administration says it’s ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. The State Department said Thursday the U.S. would accept an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the participants in the original agreement. Such an invitation has not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica