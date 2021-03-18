Trade policy: Agbakoba writes CBN gov, seeks trade remedies legislation

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to ensure the institutionalization of a protective trade regime for the country through legislation.

Agbakoba, in a letter written to the CBN Governor yesterday on the nation’s trade policy and restrictive commerce, highlighted the positive impact of CBN five-year policy plan to support growing our local industry. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who referred to Emefiele’s discussion with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director- General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), commended the CBN Governor’s fair trade comments for the protection of local industries against unfavourable trade practices.

The CBN Governor had at the parley reiterated the Federal Government’s resolution for a strong policy to protect local industries against unfavourable trade practices and to create jobs for Nigerians. In his letter, Agbakoba said as the Minister of Trade and Industry works on a new trade policy, there must be the institutionalisation of a protective trade regime by the enactment of trade remedies legislation. The statement reads in part; “While congratulating our Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her recent appointment as seventh director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), we very much welcome your fair trade comments for a strong policy to protect our local industries against unfavourable trade practices and to create jobs for Nigerians.

