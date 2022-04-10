Trade Summit: A’Ibom traders express gratitude to Emmanuel over N2bn loan, want more

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Traders in Akwa Ibom State have expressed deep seated gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for the N2 billion interest free loan given to them under traders’ cooperative societies to expand their trading activities.

The traders while counting their blessings under Emmanuel also cited the nine newly constructed markets spread across nine local government areas of the state within the last six years.

Speaking on behalf of the traders on the occasion of the Nigerian Traders Summit and Trade Exposition, which held Saturday at Itam Market in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Trade and Market Matters Akparawa Idoreyin Raphael said: “The benefits our traders have derived from government are many and varied. And include processing equipments to produce and package their products for sales with attendant good profit.”

According to him: ”This traders’ summit is aimed at bringing our traders together to evaluate our position and rub minds together on the way forward for greater business opportunities.”

Raphael explained that the tour of the various senatorial districts embarked by the traders have exposed them to better business opportunities in areas of exchange of ideas, location of certain products with comparative advantage on cost and needs among others.

He expressed happiness that with the caliber of resource persons that graced the summit stressing that traders have learnt so much to equip themselves to excel.

However, Akparawa Idoreyin Raphael used the occasion to passionately appeal to Governor Udom Emmanuel to release another batch of interest free loans to help cushion the effects of COVID-19 losses incurred by traders.

Speaking in a keynote address at the occasion, Elder Asuquo Jonah President Akwa Ibom State Cooperative Federation, who spoke on the theme: ‘Growing an Inclusive economy, the Cooperative way’, explained that the role of cooperatives in economic development are community based rooted in democracy flexible and have participatory involvement which makes it suited for economic development.

“The process of developing and sustaining a cooperative involves the same process of developing and promoting community spirit, identity and social organisation.

”Cooperatives play an increasing important role in poverty reduction, job creation, economic growth and social development,” he said.

