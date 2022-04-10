Metro & Crime

Trade Summit: A’Ibom traders express gratitude to Emmanuel over N2bn loan, want more

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Traders in Akwa Ibom State have expressed deep seated gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for the N2 billion interest free loan given to them under traders’ cooperative societies to expand their trading activities.

The traders while counting their blessings under Emmanuel also cited the nine newly constructed markets spread across nine local government areas of the state within the last six years.

Speaking on behalf of the traders on the occasion of the Nigerian Traders Summit and Trade Exposition, which held Saturday at Itam Market in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Trade and Market Matters Akparawa Idoreyin Raphael said: “The benefits our traders have derived from government are many and varied. And include processing equipments to produce and package their products for sales with attendant good profit.”

According to him: ”This traders’ summit is aimed at bringing our traders together to evaluate our position and rub minds together on the way forward for greater business opportunities.”

Raphael explained that the tour of the various senatorial districts embarked by the traders have exposed them to better business opportunities in areas of exchange of ideas, location of certain products with comparative advantage on cost and needs among others.

He expressed happiness that with the caliber of resource persons that graced the summit stressing that  traders have learnt so much to equip themselves to excel.

However, Akparawa Idoreyin Raphael used the occasion to passionately appeal to Governor Udom Emmanuel to release another batch of interest free loans to help cushion the effects of COVID-19 losses incurred by traders.

Speaking in a keynote address at the occasion, Elder Asuquo Jonah President Akwa Ibom State Cooperative Federation, who spoke on the theme: ‘Growing an Inclusive economy, the Cooperative way’, explained that the role of cooperatives in economic development are community based rooted in democracy flexible and have participatory involvement which makes it suited for economic development.

“The process of developing and sustaining a cooperative involves the same process of developing and promoting community spirit, identity and social organisation.

”Cooperatives play an increasing important role in poverty reduction, job creation, economic growth and social development,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs 244 offenders, convicts 21 in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command says the Command has arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021. The State Commander of NDLEA, Mrs Obot Bassey, disclosed this during a press briefing marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 in Uyo […]
Metro & Crime

Delta: Gunmen free college staff after collecting N50m

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was uneasy calm at Olijie- Igbanke towns in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as suspected gunmen abducted five persons but later released them unhurt. However, the release came after families of the victims reportedly paid N50 million to the kidnappers. The victims identified to be staff of the College […]
Metro & Crime

Sunday Igboho visits Igangan after herdsmen’s attack

Posted on Author Reporter

    Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has visited Igangan one of the communities in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. It was learnt that Igboho stormed the town on Monday evening to sympathise with the people and to see the level of destruction carried out by the gunmen who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica