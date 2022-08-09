Trade your bitcoins with The Shawn Exchange,  go to sleep – Ajay Michael

In the congregation of Judases, there is always a faithful one. In the midst of uncertainties and distrust surrounding bitcoin investment in Nigeria, there is a faithful one which has been tested and trusted.

The Shawn Exchange runs the most plain, open and investment-friendly rates in Nigeria, alongside the highest interest payback within the shortest possible time.

Trust is the company’s core value, an asset it considers invaluable. It is on the bedrock the company has built its reputation and pedigree as the topmost digital service company in the country.

It is why The Shawn Exchange’s profile as a company has continue to rise and it is no match for its competitors, which is why it offers the highest return on cryptocurrency investment in Nigeria.

“We have an investment plan for you, invest with TSE and get 40% interest in three months,” The Shawn Exchange wrote on its Instagram handle.

The CEO of The Shawn Exchange,

Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, has at every opportunity, stressed that Shawn Exchange will continue to protect the investment of its customers, regardless of the circumstances.

“Trust is an important part of running a business and good customer relationship is what builds trust. I can confidently say we have one of the best vendor-customer relationships that would make a first-time customer a returning customer,” he stressed.

“You get the best responses from our well-trained staff along with fast and reliable payment and all these happen within very few minutes,” he added.

To further demonstrate the true intention of the company, which is to introduce Nigerians to the benefit in cryptocurrency trading and deepen it as a means of exchange, Ajayi Michael has initiated several giveaways to its customers, as a way of giving back for the trust and confident reposed in the company.

“As I have noted in a recent interview, without our customers The Shawn Exchange wouldn’t be here. Some of these customers tried us out once and subsequently referred friends and family to us too,” he expressed.

“That was one of the factors behind the extraordinary growth of The Shawn Exchange. The giveaway was just a way of giving back to the community that made us. it was our way of appreciating them.”

The young entrepreneur also disclosed steps being taken to prevent customers from falling victim of scammers.

“In a world of social media where it doesn’t take two minutes to create a fake page, dealing with scammers would be a recurring issue and that’s why we can’t rest or relax on this issue.

“We constantly caution our customers to beware of these scam pages but even that is not enough; currently, we are working on the verification of our social media pages for easy identification by our customers.”

