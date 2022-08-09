Business

Trade your bitcoins with The Shawn Exchange,  go to sleep – Ajay Michael

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

In the congregation of Judases, there is always a faithful one. In the midst of uncertainties and distrust surrounding bitcoin investment in Nigeria, there is a faithful one which has been tested and trusted.

The Shawn Exchange runs the most plain, open and investment-friendly rates in Nigeria, alongside the highest interest payback within the shortest possible time.

Trust is the company’s core value, an asset it considers invaluable. It is on the bedrock the company has built its reputation and pedigree as the topmost digital service company in the country.

It is why The Shawn Exchange’s profile as a company has continue to rise and it is no match for its competitors, which is why it offers the highest return on cryptocurrency investment in Nigeria.

“We have an investment plan for you, invest with TSE and get 40% interest in three months,” The Shawn Exchange wrote on its Instagram handle.

The CEO of The Shawn Exchange,
Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, has at every opportunity, stressed that Shawn Exchange will continue to protect the investment of its customers, regardless of the circumstances.

“Trust is an important part of running a business and good customer relationship is what builds trust. I can confidently say we have one of the best vendor-customer relationships that would make a first-time customer a returning customer,” he stressed.

“You get the best responses from our well-trained staff along with fast and reliable payment and all these happen within very few minutes,” he added.

To further demonstrate the true intention of the company, which is to introduce Nigerians to the benefit in cryptocurrency trading and deepen it as a means of exchange, Ajayi Michael has initiated several giveaways to its customers, as a way of giving back for the trust and confident reposed in the company.

“As I have noted in a recent interview, without our customers The Shawn Exchange wouldn’t be here. Some of these customers tried us out once and subsequently referred friends and family to us too,” he expressed.

“That was one of the factors behind the extraordinary growth of The Shawn Exchange. The giveaway was just a way of giving back to the community that made us. it was our way of appreciating them.”

The young entrepreneur also disclosed steps being taken to prevent customers from falling victim of scammers.

“In a world of social media where it doesn’t take two minutes to create a fake page, dealing with scammers would be a recurring issue and that’s why we can’t rest or relax on this issue.

“We constantly caution our customers to beware of these scam pages but even that is not enough; currently, we are working on the verification of our social media pages for easy identification by our customers.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Sanwo-Olu, NAICOM boss laud Heirs Holdings’ insurance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended Heirs Holdings on its vision to democratise access to insurance with the establishment of Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance. The governor gave the commendation at the formal launch of the two companies in Lagos, yesterday. The event, which had the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance […]
Business

GtextHomes Global Brokers Conference to lift 12,000 unemployed youths

Posted on Author Reporter

  In its quest in bridging the wide unemployment gap in Nigeria, one of the nation’s leading real estate firms, Gtexthomes has unveiled a multimillion naira Global Property Brokers Conference, scheduled to hold May 1. The conference is positioned to empower thousands of youths across the country and beyond. Speaking recently at the unveiling of […]
Business

Savannah Energy updates Nigeria CPR

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Savannah Energy Plc has announced the publication of an updated Competent Person’s Report (CPR) covering the company’s assets in Nigeria, whereby Gross 2P Reserves increased 27 per cent, together with a financial and operational update for the year to date. The CPR was compiled by CGG Services (UK) Ltd , an independent third-party reserves auditor. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica