Metro & Crime

Trader abducted, mother killed in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate for allegedly kidnapping a 25-year-old trader, Mariam Fagbohun. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects also shot dead the 50-year-old mother of the victim.

The victim was abducted by a six-man kidnapping gang at Ijoun in Yewa North Local Government Area on Friday, August 21. According to Oyeyemi, the abductors pounced on the victim while she was on her way home. He said: “In the process of abducting the victim, she raised the alarm which attracted people around including the victim’s mother, Annah Fagbohun. “While the people around were trying to rescue the victim, the kidnappers shot into their midst and a stray bullet hit the victim’s mother and she died on the spot.”

Oyeyemi added that the police from Eggua Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kalejaiye Olarenwaju, raced to the scene of the incident and rescued the victim unhurt while a member of the kidnapping gang, Jimoh Fayemi, was arrested.

He said: “With the arrest of the suspect, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command embarked on a technical and intelligencebased investigation which led to the arrest of another member of the gang, James Arowolo, in Ekiti State.” When interrogated, the suspects confessed that they were contacted by one Ade and his friend identified simply as “Doctor” to swindle the victim of a huge amount of money but the victim resisted which forced them to abduct her instead. Items recovered from the suspects are three singlebarrelled guns, 12 live cartridges and a face mask.

The PPRO disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang and the arrested ones to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest two after robbers kill fuel attendant

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have killed a 32-year-old man in Akure, Ondo State, during an attack on a petrol station. But police later arrested two of the suspected robbers. The gunmen, who stormed the petrol station located at Alagbaka, Akure on a motorcycle, killed the victim identified as Bolakale, after robbing the station […]
Metro & Crime

Save us from criminals, A’Ibom residents cry out

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Residents of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have decried the reemergence of criminal activities in the state. This follows the recent constant harassment of residents in some parts of the state. In Itam, near the city centre, for instance, residents have reported activities of a group of men numbering over 40 who stormed market stalls last […]
Metro & Crime

Contraband worth N1.2bn seized by North Central Joint Border Operations

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

North Central Joint Border Drill Operation, comprising Kwara, Kogi, Niger and Benue states, has impounded contraband goods worth N1.2 billion between May and July this year. Also, it arrested 53 suspects who will be taken to court after investigation. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday, the Coordinator, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: