Trader abducted, mother killed in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate for allegedly kidnapping a 25-year-old trader, Mariam Fagbohun. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects also shot dead the 50-year-old mother of the victim.

The victim was abducted by a six-man kidnapping gang at Ijoun in Yewa North Local Government Area on Friday, August 21. According to Oyeyemi, the abductors pounced on the victim while she was on her way home. He said: “In the process of abducting the victim, she raised the alarm which attracted people around including the victim’s mother, Annah Fagbohun. “While the people around were trying to rescue the victim, the kidnappers shot into their midst and a stray bullet hit the victim’s mother and she died on the spot.”

Oyeyemi added that the police from Eggua Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kalejaiye Olarenwaju, raced to the scene of the incident and rescued the victim unhurt while a member of the kidnapping gang, Jimoh Fayemi, was arrested.

He said: “With the arrest of the suspect, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command embarked on a technical and intelligencebased investigation which led to the arrest of another member of the gang, James Arowolo, in Ekiti State.” When interrogated, the suspects confessed that they were contacted by one Ade and his friend identified simply as “Doctor” to swindle the victim of a huge amount of money but the victim resisted which forced them to abduct her instead. Items recovered from the suspects are three singlebarrelled guns, 12 live cartridges and a face mask.

The PPRO disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang and the arrested ones to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Like this: Like Loading...