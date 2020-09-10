Metro & Crime

Trader bags 2 years jail term for stealing carrots

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Abba Arando, to two years imprisonment for stealing carrots worth N65,000.
The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Arando after he pleaded guilty to trespass, mischief and theft.
Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20,000, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The judge advised the convict to change his ways and not to engage in crimes.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Laranto Police Station, Jos on  September 5 by the complainant, Ahamad Mohammed.
Gokwat said that the convict confessed that he trespassed and harvested carrots worth N65,000  from the complainant’s farm without his consent.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 327, 312 and 271 of the Penal Code law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Flood: Four killed, 5,200 houses destroyed in Kano — Official

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed four persons killed and over 5,200 houses destroyed due to flooding in Rogo and Danbatta Local Government Areas of the state. Sale Jili, Executive Secretary of the Agency, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano. NAN reports […]
Metro & Crime

Borno: Police rescue soldiers from Boko Haram

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Police Counter-Terrorism operatives have rescued two soldiers who were earlier abducted by Boko Haram fighters in Borno State.   According to PRNigeria, the terrorists had killed some security personnel and abducted others after an attack on soldiers on a patrol.   This came after Nigerian troops had also repelled an attempt by terrorists to seize […]
Metro & Crime

Nine die in Sokoto boat accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least nine people reportedly lost their lives when the boat in which they were travelling capsized at Birjingo village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto yesterday. According to Sadiq, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: