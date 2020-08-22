News

Trader caught eating human faeces in Ibadan

It was an ugly and astounding spectacle in Ibadan; Oyo State capital as a trader identified as “Emmanuel Egho” was caught eating human faeces at the premises of his shop at Sango Market, Ibadan Oyo State Capital.

The trader who was known to have ventured into the business of selling Weave-ons, Shampoo, Creams and other beauty materials in the popular market was said to be caught in the early hours of Saturday by another trader who saw him packing and eating human faeces.

Large crowds were seen in the premises of the market and officials of the Oyo state Police Command were on ground to maintain law and order.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, SP. Olugbenga Fadeyi while confirming the incident, said that the police were already aware of the incident and that investigations had commenced.

“People met him at the Dumpsite while he was packing human faeces in the market. They took him to Sango Police Station, The DPO has interviewed him and investigation has commenced into the matter.

He would be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to know his level of involvement in the allegations”, Fadeyi explained.

