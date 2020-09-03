Trader seeks N9.3m for kidney transplant

A 33 years-old trader, Chukwuma Eboh, is seeking for N9.3 million for kidney transplant. The shoe trader in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was struck by kidney disease two years ago and it appears to have shattered his dreams, according to him. Speaking with our correspondent, he said his ambition has now given way to the pains he grapples with every day as the chronic renal disease worsens. The native of Anambra State is now on a weekly dialysis which has gulped all his savings and those of his relations.

A medical report dated September 10, 2019 and signed by a Medical Sonologist, Dr. Vicky Zaccheus, of Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre in Ilorin, Kwara State, stated that Chukwuma’s “kidneys show increased echogenecity of the renal cortex and medulla with complete loss of corticomedullary differentiation.”

The trader’s brother, John Eboh, said that the family had been struggling to raise N9.3m for ailing Chukwuma to undergo kidney transplant to no avail. He said, “He cannot move and eat well. At the moment, he has low packed cell volume (PCV), which is a measurement of the proportion of blood that is made up of cells. According to John, he used to sell male shoes but since the illness started, he couldn’t do anything again.

“Wehavespenteverything wehaveondialysis. “He needs N7.3m for kidney transplant at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja. John appealed to the public to assist the family and save his brother from dying with his dreams. He said donations can be made to his brother’s bank account: Eboh Chukwuma, 0139748380, Union Bank

Like this: Like Loading...