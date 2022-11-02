Traders commend Ikpeazu over Ariaria Market flood

Traders at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State, have commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for tackling flood and commencing the rehabilitation of the A-Line roads at the market. The traders who spoke during a meeting with the Commissioner of Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, in Aba, expressed joy that the Governor has fulfilled his promise of channeling flood water out of the market, granting tax waivers to displaced traders and the commencement of the roofing of the three remodeled storey buildings at the A-Line section of the market.

Chairman of the Ariaria International Market, Elder Emeka Igara, said Ikpeazu had pledged to channel water out of the market as soon as the rains subside. He added that the fulfillment of the promise is a big relief to the traders. He promised that the leadership of the market will ensure the regular monitoring of the drain age channels in the market to ensure that traders no longer use waste to block the channels. He said: “Governor Ikpeazu promised that flood water will be channeled out of Ariaria market as soon as the rains subside. “Today, the flood water is out of Ariaria market. This is a big relief to the traders. “The governor also promised to commence rehabilitation of roads and work has started. “Governor Ikpeazu has proved to be a man of his words. We are satisfied with the quality of work done. The remodeled shops are being delivered. Soon, the displaced traders at A-Line will return to their shops. We trust the Governor to do more for Ariaria traders.”

