Traders cry out over invasion of Agboju market by thugs

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has been urged to rescue traders of Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji Market Association in Agboju, FESTAC Town, from one Nonye Ukaegbe, who allegedly sent thugs to set the market ablaze on Monday.

The Chairman of the association, Chief Fidelis Nwagbo, who stated this, while addressing journalists, during a protest staged to the Lagos State House of Assembly, recently, alleged that Ukaegbe sent thugs to demolish shops and properties in the market on many occasions and that innocent traders in the market had been killed without the intervention of the police or the state government.

He claimed that the traders were law abiding citizens of the state, who were seeking the support of the government to bring Ukaegbu and her accomplices to book. Nwagbo said the traders in the market had become beggars as they had nothing to sell based on the constant invasion of the market by the woman. He stated that prior to the latest outbreak of fire in the market on Monday, the traders had allegedly been assaulted by the woman’s thugs severally.

The distraught market leader stressed that the matter has been reported to the police and that it is before a court of law, but that the woman remained unperturbed and “acting as if she is above the law.” He, however, revealed that the marketers had the video recordings of where they were assaulted with cutlasses by the alleged thugs of Ukaegbu.

Like this: Like Loading...