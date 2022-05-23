News

Traders ignore govt, court orders re-occupy distressed building

Barely one week after the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) evacuated occupants of a distressed 5- floor building located at 13/17 Breadfruit Street, Lagos Island, some occupants have forcefully returned to the building in defiance of a court order.

LASBCA had on 16th May, 2022 evacuated occupants of the distressed building in compliance with an order of court for it to be re-stabilised or demolished as directed by the stability report of the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory submitted to the court.

In a ruling delivered on 13th May, 2022 on a suit filed by the Attorney-General of Lagos State against African Alliance Insurance and 13 others, a Special Offences Court in Ikeja had directed LASBCA to evacuate the occupants to implement a Non-destructive Test (NDT) report submitted to the court by LASBCA.

The court presided over by Magistrate A. I. Abina also directed that the NDT report implementation which includes a total renovation of the building, be carried out while considering the interest of other defendants/occupants.

But moments after the agency executed the court’s ruling last week and left the premises, some occupants in company of military men came back and tried to re-occupy the building. They were however unsuccessful in their bid.

Afterwards, they rushed to the Police Force CIID Alagbon to seek assistance to re-occupy the property and frustrate the renovation of the property.

The occupants, according to averments made in court, had similarly disregarded an interim order made on 25th October, 2021 to evacuate and seal off the distressed building for safety purpose, when they broke the government seal on the property, re-occupy it and continued their trading activities.

Prior to the latest development, the Lagos Planning Permit Authority had on August 6, 2020 granted renovation permit to owners of the property, African Alliance Assurance Co. Ltd. Also, on September 28, 2020, LASBCA granted permission to the same owner to commence construction works on the property.

But efforts to commence renovation and re-stabilisation of the structure have continued to be frustrated by some of the occupants whose sub-tenancies have expired.

 

