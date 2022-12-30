Traders lose investment to pastors, seek EFCC, NFIU intervention

About 100 distraught women in Lagos and other parts of the country have sent ‘save our soul’ calls to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), to help recover their trapped investment in a daily contribution scheme involving a pastor and his wife.

The victims said, Ruth Ken- Uzoma and Kennedy Chima Uzoma, a pastor with a church located in Magboro, Ogun State, wooed contributors through Facebook and also incentivised a 10 per cent return on investment with items such as food stuff and provisions. The victims, mostly peasant traders, bought into the investment plan where they paid varying sums of money daily since the beginning of the year with the termination date set at November ending.

According to them, trouble started when the Uzoma family, on December 15, 2022, instead of paying them as promised at inception, failed to make good their promise, but instead resulted to various excuses ranging from, unfavorable business outcomes and the recent Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesigning policy and the daily cash withdrawal restrictions among others. Ruth and Ken are also said to have deployed various tactics including threats to scare away their creditors.

Ruth was also said to have closed a WhatsApp group through which they had communicated and expressed their displeasure and anger over the issue. One of the victims who spoke with New Telegraph, Nkese Asuquo, said the family has multiple addresses and has been difficult to trace. Speaking on behalf of the victims, Nkese said the couple ruined their year by running away with their savings. Another victim, Olawoye Olayinka said the incident is tearing her family apart as the savings was meant to support some important projects between her and her husband. When contacted, the promoter of the scheme, Ruth Uzoma, affirmed the story and said she had appealed for more time to enable her to source funds from other businesses to settle them.

“I have apologised to them, because they feel I let them down and explained that I will be doing the payment in batches as funds come in from the cooperative, but they won’t hear of it. “I receive threats and insults daily from some of them,” said Ruth, as she claims to have paid above 60% of the debts, contrary to Nkese’s claim that less than 15% were paid in part. Ruth also added that some of her creditors would be settled in food items while others are expected to recoup their investment in cash.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...