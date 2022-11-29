Traders lose millions to Onitsha inferno

The Anambra State Fire Service has announced a fire outbreak in the state yesterday, at Kano Street, behind Main Market, Onitsha at about 2.20am.

Announcing the outbreak of the fire in a press release made available to New Telegraph, the Fire Chief/Director, Engr. Martin Agbili, explained that his office, after receiving a distress call about the fire outbreak, immediately deployed their fire trucks and firefighters to the scene.

He noted that, on getting there, the firefighters immediately swung into action and battled the fire, refilling their fire trucks over and over.

Confirming that no life was lost in the inferno; in his update, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed that the situation has been brought under control, adding however that goods worth millions of naira were affected by fire. “Preliminary information shows that the cause of the fire was as a result of electrical upsurge from a Cosmetics store in the storey building. Our personnel are still there monitoring.

“The Command wants to use the opportunity to advise members of the public to always turn off their appliances before leaving the house and offices,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commiserated with the owners of the shops affected by the fire, which he described as a very unfortunate incident.

According to a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Soludo expressed sadness over the incident that razed many shops and caused loss of many goods and properties. T he Governor, in the statement, was quoted as saying: “I commiserate with the shop owners over the inferno.

“As a responsive government, we are already on top of the situation, investigating the remote and immediate causes of the fire, as well as the losses incurred, with a view to averting a future recurrence of the disaster.

