Metro & Crime

Traders lose millions to Onitsha inferno

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi Comment(0)

The Anambra State Fire Service has announced a fire outbreak in the state yesterday, at Kano Street, behind Main Market, Onitsha at about 2.20am.

Announcing the outbreak of the fire in a press release made available to New Telegraph, the Fire Chief/Director, Engr. Martin Agbili, explained that his office, after receiving a distress call about the fire outbreak, immediately deployed their fire trucks and firefighters to the scene.

He noted that, on getting there, the firefighters immediately swung into action and battled the fire, refilling their fire trucks over and over.

Confirming that no life was lost in the inferno; in his update, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed that the situation has been brought under control, adding however that goods worth millions of naira were affected by fire. “Preliminary information shows that the cause of the fire was as a result of electrical upsurge from a Cosmetics store in the storey building. Our personnel are still there monitoring.

“The Command wants to use the opportunity to advise members of the public to always turn off their appliances before leaving the house and offices,” he said.

 

Meanwhile, the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commiserated with the owners of the shops affected by the fire, which he described as a very unfortunate incident.

According to a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Soludo expressed sadness over the incident that razed many shops and caused loss of many goods and properties. T he Governor, in the statement, was quoted as saying: “I commiserate with the shop owners over the inferno.

“As a responsive government, we are already on top of the situation, investigating the remote and immediate causes of the fire, as well as the losses incurred, with a view to averting a future recurrence of the disaster.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Gunmen attack Soludo’s local govt headquarters

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen have attacked the Aguata Local Government Area headquarters, Anambra State, where Governor Charles Soludo hails from. It was learnt that the council headquarters was set on fire during the attack on Thursday. The spokesman for Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said police officers have been deployed to the scene of the incident. […]
Metro & Crime

Police ‘arrest’ goat after report of break-in

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police in eastern North Carolina say they’ve “arrested” a goat after they got a call reporting an attempted break-in. The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday in the college town of Greenville. The Animal Protective Services unit of the Greenville Police Department said in a statement that offices arrived to find the goat hanging […]
Metro & Crime

3 arrested for diverting company’s N4.7m goods

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for allegedly diverting goods valued at N4.7million belonging to Hayat Kimya Company.   The suspects Oluwaseyi Oyetunde, Segun Oluwaseun and Chijoke Ogbu were arrested following a report made at Agbara Divisional Headquarters, by one Oluwatosin Ayodeji. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, DSP […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica