Traders, miscreants stalling rehabilitation of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway – FG

The Federal Government yesterday decried the continued presence of street traders, miscreants and state government officials extorting money on Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway, saying their activities are hindering the rehabilitation of the road. Speaking with journalists during the inspection of the rehabilitation of roads in the area, the Federal Controller of Works, Ogun State, Umar Bakare, said the Federal Government is committed to rehabilitating the roads.

Bakare also said the people are agitated because of the deplorable nature of the Ota –Idiroko road, assuring that the Federal Ministry of Works would rehabilitate the entire stretch of the roads. He said: “We all know that the activities of traders, market activities all fall within the purvey of state and local government.

“What we have done over the time is have discussions with the state government on it for them to control the activities of these traders on our roads. They are the ones that have the agencies that do enforcement to remove these people from the roads. “But I must tell you in these areas we have not had positive results. We always discuss with the state government, sometimes we have agencies of the state or Federal Governments on these roads doing things we are not aware of and which in my own opinion are illegal.”

Like this: Like Loading...