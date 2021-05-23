News Top Stories

Traders mulls Bakassi Boys return to S’East

Following the growing insecurity in Anambra State, traders in the area are concluding arrangements to return the dreaded Bakassi Boys to the markets.

 

It would be recalled that during the regime Dr Chinweoke Mbadinuju, the Anambra State House of Assembly made a law that was assented to by the state government, which established the Anambra Vigilant Service (AVS).

 

The AVS law gave the Bakassi Boys the legal framework to operate and till date, the law still subsists. It was authoritatively gathered that the traders on the platform of Concerned Anambra Traders Association (CATA) have held three meetings with the security outfit in Aba, Abia State, to finetune modalities for the return of the Bakassi Boys.

 

Just last Thursday, a delegation of the leaders of the security outfit visited Onitsha main market to discuss logistics for the commencement of operations in Anambra State.

 

According to the spokesman of the traders association, Ichie Nathan Okoli, the security situation in Onitsha has become worse since the police have been cowed by the activities of the unknown gunmen.

 

“People go home early and you cannot stay at Upper Iweka, Nkpor, Main Market and Bridge Head beyond 5.00.pm because criminals will feast on you and rip you off.

 

“They visit operators of POS and obtain money from them at gunpoint and they hang around banks and inside the banking halls to know those that withdraw money and then trail them to their destination and collect the money and since the police are handicapped, nobody is there to protect you.

 

“In those days of the Bakassi Boys, you can’t try it and they will execute the criminals there and then and Onitsha became free.

 

“Go to Awka, the same thing is happening and in Nnewi, the same thing is happening and cultists have taken over everywhere.

 

The police is helpless and the public is also helpless. So, very soon, the Bakassi Boys will return because we have no option but protect ourselves at this point.”

 

Okoli contended that the style of operations by the Bakassi Boys may appear crude but it was highly effective and result oriented, adding that when the outfit comes into the saddle, the issue of insecurity would become history.

