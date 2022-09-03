Traders, okada riders, others back Ugwuanyi, Mbah, PDP candidates

As political parties gear up for the commencement of campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, traders, motorcyclists (okada riders) and tricycliists (keke Marwa) operators and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday declared support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District of the state.

They also declared support for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai and other candidates of the PDP, while assuring that they are solidly behind them and the party. They thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the numerous developmentalprojectshisadministration has executed in the state in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic challenges, stressing that the roads andotherinfrastructureprovided by his government, especially in the rural areas have been aiding their businesses.

The traders also appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the invaluable assistance his administration has rendered to them in safeguarding life and property in their various markets including the distribution of fire extinguishers and palliatives during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining that their support for the governor and the PDP is indisputable. Speaking during the visit, Chairman of Orba Modern Market, Chief Charles Ezeugwu said that they were proud of the Governor as their son and leader. Accompanied by the Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Obah, Chief Ezeugwu added that “We the Orba and the Udenu people, all the market traders, keke riders, okada riders, members of the NURTW came here today to pay a solidarity visit to our brother, our son and our father.”

