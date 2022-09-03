News

Traders, okada riders, others back Ugwuanyi, Mbah, PDP candidates

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As political parties gear up for the commencement of campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, traders, motorcyclists (okada riders) and tricycliists (keke Marwa) operators and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday declared support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District of the state.

They also declared support for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai and other candidates of the PDP, while assuring that they are solidly behind them and the party. They thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the numerous developmentalprojectshisadministration has executed in the state in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic challenges, stressing that the roads andotherinfrastructureprovided by his government, especially in the rural areas have been aiding their businesses.

The traders also appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the invaluable assistance his administration has rendered to them in safeguarding life and property in their various markets including the distribution of fire extinguishers and palliatives during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining that their support for the governor and the PDP is indisputable. Speaking during the visit, Chairman of Orba Modern Market, Chief Charles Ezeugwu said that they were proud of the Governor as their son and leader. Accompanied by the Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Obah, Chief Ezeugwu added that “We the Orba and the Udenu people, all the market traders, keke riders, okada riders, members of the NURTW came here today to pay a solidarity visit to our brother, our son and our father.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid in Biden’s $1.9trn COVID-19 bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  Democrats in the U.S. Senate said Friday they had resolved their differences over unemployment aid in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, enabling them to move forward with the sweeping package after hours of delay. The deal would scale back the level of jobless benefits provided in the version of the bill […]
News

Plane crash: Kalu condoles with NA over loss of Attahiru, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Nigerian army over the demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died alongside other military personnel in a plane crash on Friday evening near Kaduna International airport, Kaduna State. Expressing shock […]
News Top Stories

ELECTION RESULTS: Senate bows to pressure, empowers INEC to decide transmission mode

Posted on Author Chukwu David

..allows political parties to decide modalities for primaries The Senate, yesterday, bowed to pressure from Nigerians by amending the Electoral Act to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for the transmission of results during the general elections. This was as the apex legislative Chamber also empowered political parties to determine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica