Traders resume business as normalcy returns to Aba

Commercial activities gradually returned yesterday in Aba, Abia State as traders and residents went for their various businesses without fear of molestation following #EndSARS protest which rocked the state.

Major and minor markets which were opened for businesses had limited buyers as the city was yet to fully recover from trouble emanating from the recent #EndSARS protest. New Telegraph gathered that the major reason the markets never had the usual number of buyers may be connected to the closure of banks in the city. Also, Major Motor Parks including Milverton, Peace Park, Park road and Asa road Parks were all active as travellers from different cities were coming in and out of the city. Our correspondent, who visited most of the banks around major markets like Ariaria International Market, Ahia-Ohuru, Ekeoha Shopping Centre and Cemetery Market, observed that the banks were all deserted with ATM machines shutdown.

