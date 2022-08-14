News

Traders scamper for safety as soldiers, police clash in Osun

Traders at the popular Ajegunle Spare parts Market, Old Garage Area, Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Sunday scampered for safety as some soldiers and police officers clash following a disagreement.

 

The clash, it was learnt created panic as both the soldiers and policemen engaged in gunfire for some minutes

.

New Telegraph correspondent learnt that one police officer was allegedly injured during the fracas.

 

The soldiers and the police officer, it was gathered, were not in uniform.

 

According to an eyewitness, who spoke with our correspondent, the soldiers and the police officer in a different vehicle refused to allow each other pass through in the market.

 

