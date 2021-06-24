Traders seek security agencies’ intervention in BBA crisis

Traders at the multibillion naira Balogun Business Association (BBA) have raised the alarm over alleged plans by a group to conduct election into the leadership of their association outside the market and called on security agencies to urgently intervene to avoid bloodbath. In particular, one of the elders in the market, Chief Ojezie Madueke, had appealed to the Inspector- General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, to ensure that his men were not used to foist illegal and unpopular leaders on the members of the association. The aggrieved traders alleged that one of their past presidents had plans to foist an illegal leadership on the association by conducting election outside their market. They stated that the former president had been creating unnecessary disharmony and crisis in the market with a view to perpetuating himself in power and foisting his cronies on the leadership of the association. According to the traders, he had been humiliating, harassing, intimidating and dragging our duly elected officers from one police station to another, arresting, detaining and using some unscrupulous security agencies to extort money from us. He said: “When all his schemes failed, he resorted to mudslinging by using some officers at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja, to claim that our certificate of registration had been revoked and cancelled.”

