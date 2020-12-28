Metro & Crime

Traders weep as fire guts Lagos market

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

 

Traders wept yesterday when fire broke out at Ketu Plank Market in Lagos. The inferno destroyed property and goods believed to worth millions of Naira.

 

Although the cause of the disaster, which occurred at Demurin Street at Ketu could not be ascertained at press time, it was learnt that no life was lost. Emergency responders – the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Team and the Lagos State Fire Service – made frantic efforts to curtail the inferno, which rage from hours

 

The LASEMA Director- General (DG), Dr. Femi Oke- Osanyinolu, said no lives were lost as the inferno was brought under control “and dampened down”.

 

He said: ” In another part of Lagos, the LASEMA Response Unit has recovered a trailer conveying a 40ft container that ran over a culvert at Mile 2 inward Kirikiri earlier today. Investigation by the LRT determined that the accident was a result of mechanical error (brake failure) of the trailer.

 

“No loss of life or injuries were recorded in the incident where the LRT, LASTMA and men of the Nigerian Police were responders.

 

“The affected trailer has been evacuated off the road to a layby with aid of the agency’s heavy duty equipment. “Members of the public are urged to exercise caution at all times, especially when dealing with heavy duty equipment or machinery.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

