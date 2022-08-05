Traditional head, 3 others kidnapped as gunmen invade Ondo community

The traditional head of Iku Quarters, the Oniku of Iku, in Ikare Akoko, High Chief Mukaila Bello and three other indigenes of the town have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

They were abducted on Thursday evening at Ago Panu axis of Owo-Ikare road, on their way from Akure to Ikare.

Agopanu is in Owo Local Government Area of the state, while Iku area of Ikare is popular for hosting awara dam and Ikare Stadium among other symbolic facilities.

Other victims are another chief from Ikare, Yèyé Gbafinro as well as a former state House of Assembly candidate for Akoko north-east constituency and APC chieftain, Hon. Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

The driver of their car was matcheted and now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Owo.

The kidnappers are yet to contact families of the victims as at the time of this report.

A family member of one of the victims confirmed the incident to a SunshineTruth reporter.

The police in Ondo state are yet to respond to the incident.

