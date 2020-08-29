Traditional institutions, integral part of govt, says Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that traditional institutions are vital to the growth and peaceful coexistence of the society as they play key roles in the stability of the polity. AbdulRazaq spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, on Friday when the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero paid him a courtesy visit. AbdulRazaq said: “As a government we have huge respect for traditional institution. And as far as I am concerned, despite the three tiers of government, I believe traditional institution is the fourth tier of government. That is possibly why the military made the funding of the institution to come directly from local government. “The reason I consider traditional institution as the fourth tier is because therein, there is the presence of the judiciary which resolves issues within the community. You have administration, you have security (system). Everything is encapsulated in that institution.”
Related Articles
Akwa Ibom gov’t approves tax holiday for tax payers
Akwa Ibom state government has approved a tax holiday for all categories of tax payers in the state in a bid to cushion the adverse effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on people and businesses. Governor Udom Emmanuel gave the approval on Friday during the State Executive Council meeting, directing the state […]
Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 6,852 to 627,646
Russia has confirmed 6,852 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 627,646, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Saturday. The death toll grew by 188 to 8,969, while 393,352 people have now recovered, including 9,200 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement. […]
350 Stranded Nigerians return from UAE, Pakistan
The Federal Government has evacuated 350 stranded Nigerians from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via Twitter, which confirmed this yesterday, said the Nigerians were onboard Emirates Airlines plane. NIDCOM noted that the repatriated citizens would embark on the 14-day selfisolation period to ascertain their COVID-19 status. […]
