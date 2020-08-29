Traditional institutions, integral part of govt, says Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has stated that traditional institutions are vital to the growth and peaceful coexistence of the society as they play key roles in the stability of the polity. AbdulRazaq spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, on Friday when the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero paid him a courtesy visit. AbdulRazaq said: “As a government we have huge respect for traditional institution. And as far as I am concerned, despite the three tiers of government, I believe traditional institution is the fourth tier of government. That is possibly why the military made the funding of the institution to come directly from local government. “The reason I consider traditional institution as the fourth tier is because therein, there is the presence of the judiciary which resolves issues within the community. You have administration, you have security (system). Everything is encapsulated in that institution.”

