Traditional PM, 5 others kidnapped over town union’s elections

There was unease at Tuomo community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as the traditional prime minister of the town, Chief Mike Loyibo and five other persons were reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen. They were whisked away on the election ground of the town union after a Magistrate Court allegedly sacked the community chairman, Mr Binebai Tomke from office.

The perpetrators wielded dangerous weapons and shot sporadically into the air to scare their perceived enemies. Onlookers and well-wishers that came to witness the inauguration of the new executives and members of the electoral body were injured during the stampede that followed the saga. The policeman, attached to the Traditional Prime Minister and his supporters allegedly scampered for safety following the heavy gunshots from the assailants.

The Secretary General of the community, Mr Hebrew Coastman, however said it was the people of Tuomo community that went to disrupt the election process for lack of transparency, and not gunmen. He said, “We don’t believe that the judgement emanated from the court because nobody from our party was present when it was delivered.” He said there were two other candidates to contest the election but they were short changed. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said details of the fracas had not reached the command headquarters.

