Traditional ruler, 5 others killed in fresh Plateau attack

Musa Pam, Jos

Again unknown gunmen on Monday night attacked and killed a traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon and five other persons in Wereng Village of Riyom Local Government Council of Plateau State

The member representing Riyom Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong confirmed the attack and murder of the traditional ruler.

He said the attack took place on Monday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen while the villagers were asleep.

He disclosed that three persons, who were injured during the attack, are now receiving treatment at Vom Christian Hospital.

The lawmaker condemned the attack and described it as barbaric and urged the security agencies to arrest the criminals

He expressed sadness that his constituents are persistently being killed by unknown gunmen and Riyom has suffered attacks since 2001.

New Telegraph learnt that Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon, was the acting Village Head of Wereng, and was awaiting coronation before he was killed on Monday night.

Immediately past Chairman of Riyom Local Government, Hon Emmanuel Jugul also condemned the attack of the villagers

It would be recalled that a week ago, another traditional ruler, the acting District Head of Foron in Barkin Ladi was killed in his house also by unknown gunmen.

