Traditional ruler, five villagers killed in Plateau

Again, gunmen on Monday night killed a traditional ruler, Da Chung Gyang Mwadkon, and five other people at Wereng village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. A week ago, another traditional ruler, the acting district head of Foron in Barkin Ladi was killed in his house.

 

The member representing Riyom Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong, confirmed the Monday attack and killing of the traditional ruler. Dantong said the attack was carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen while the villagers were asleep. He disclosed that three people, who were injured during the attack, were now receiving treatment at Vom Christian Hospital.

 

The lawmaker condemned the attack and described it as barbaric. He also urged the security agents to arrest the criminals. Dantong expressed sadness that his constituents were persistently being killed by gunmen as Riyom had suffered attacks since 2001

 

Mwadkon was the acting village head of Wereng awaiting coronation before he was killed on Monday night. The immediate past Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon Emmanuel Jugul, also condemned the attack on the villagers.

 

Last week, the senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Istifanus Dung Gyang, had at plenary raised a red flag on the targeted assassination of traditional rulers in Plateau State.

 

The lawmaker named about 10 traditional rulers who were gruesomely murdered in their domains. He called for a security beef-up around traditional rulers to avert threats to their lives. Gyang called on the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to direct the state Commissioner of Police to mobilise and beef up security in the zone and the state as a whole.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Gabriel Ogaba, said the police commissioner had deployed more security to the village over the Monday attack. He said investigations were on to arrest the perpetrators

