Traditional ruler kidnapped in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

A first-class traditional ruler in Kogi State, the Adogu of Eganyi in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Mohammed Adembe was on Tuesday evening kidnapped by yet to be identified abductors along the Okene-Agogo road.

The abduction of the royal father, which was one out of many in recent time, occurred barely three days after the kidnap of Pharmacist AbdulAzeez Obajimoh, the Managing Director of AZECO Pharmaceutical Company, at Ozuwaya in Okene.

During the abduction of the pharmacist, shots were fired that killed one Habeeb Anda and injured two others before the kidnappers escaped.

An indigene of Eganyi, who spoke to journalists on phone, said the royal father, who was alone in his car, left Okene town around 4 pm on his way to the Eganyi community, but was abducted between Ebiya and Eganyi.

According to him, the kidnappers around 1pm on Wednesday called the family of the monarch and demanded a ransom of N30 million.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kogi State Police Command, Mr William Ayah said the police command has deployed a special squad to trail the abductors.

Our Reporters

