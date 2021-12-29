Traditional warfare and defence mechanisms

Grace Just as the adage says, as hunters learnt to shoot without missing birds also learnt to fly without peaching.

As warriors prepared for war in those days, the communities put in place effective defence mechanism, which enable them protect themselves and safeguard their communities.

Today some of such spectacular defence systems have become our cultural heritage and national pride; they have survived hundreds of years, tells the history of a people and since been declared national monuments.

Traditional War Garments

Fortifications, Defensive Walls and Militatry Structures Historically, efficient defense against military intrusions often has been the way to save cities and states from otherwise inevitable destruction.

To effectively protect the people from external attack different civilisations have built some of the largest known structures on Earth; of which Nigeria is inclusive.

These structures include fortifications, defensive walls, moats, gates and military structures of diverse kind. Basically, fortifications consist of walls and ditches//moat, which help the defenders withstand a siege.

Walls are usually built of stone, mud or bricks, and sometimes wood. However, earthen ramparts can be reinforced by other materials while ditches can be dried or filled with water. Outstanding National Monuments which Served as Defence Against Intrusions

• Zaria city walls, Kaduna State. Declared as a national monument on July 17, 1956

• The old West African Frontier Force at Okuta, Kwara State. Declared as national monumemt on 23th April, 1959

• The old West African Frontier fort at Yashikera, Kwara state. Declared as national monumemt on 23th April, 1959

• Benin City walls and moats, Edo State. Declared as national monumemt 1st June, 1961

• Kano city walls, Kano state. Declared as national monumemt 23th April, 1959

• Sukur cultural landscape. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Adamawa state. Decleared World Heritage Site November, 1999; also has defence walls around the landscape. Outstanding Ancient Fortifications Sukur Cultural landscape, Adamawa State. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in November 1999. The Benin moat [Iya]: Defensive Fortification of Ancient Benin City:

Benin City Wall And Moat

The Benin moat, also known traditionally as Iya,is the largest man-made earthworks in the world. One of the wonders of the world. It predates the use of modern technology. “The moat was dug before Benin became a city; it had nine gates that were shut at night.

The moat was constructed as a defence mechanism in times of war. Indeed it is a great defence wall ever built by African civilization.

The 5th Oba of Benin kingdom, Oba Oguola {about 1280-1295} dug the first and second moats to fortify the City from invaders, such as the Imperial European invaders, who at the time were hunting for African slave labourer. Oba Oguola further decreed that important towns and Villages should build similar moats as defence systems around their communities.

This resulted to twenty of such moats around Benin City and its environs. An extension of the moat was constructed in the 15th century during the reign of {12th} Oba Ewuare the Great (1440-1473 CE). The Benin moat is over 3200 kilometers long. In connection to the battles fought by the Benin warriors bronze plaques were produced for historic records of the royal court activities in the Oba palace.

The Eredo’s Earth walls protect a powerful and ancient kingdom of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun state, Nigeria Sungbo’s Eredo is a rampart or system of walls and ditches that surrounds the Yoruba town of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun state southwest Nigeria (6°49’N, 3°56’E). It is reputed to be one of the largest single pre-colonial monuments in Africa.

It is more than 160 kilometers in circumference with some sections having walls as high as 20 meters, it encloses an area of about 40 km north to south and 35 km east to west.

The Eredo served as a defensive mechanism when it was built in 1000 AD, a period of political confrontation and consolidation in southern Nigerian rain forest. The Eredo’s earth walls protect a powerful and ancient kingdom of Ijebu-Ode

Kano City walls and gate:

The ancient Kano city walls are 14 kilometres radius of earth structure built in order to provide security to the growing population.

The foundation for the construction of the wall was laid by Sakri Gijimasu from 1095 – 1134 and was completed in the middle of 14th Century during the reign of Zamnagawa. In the 16th century, the walls were further extended to their present position.

The gates which are fifteen in number are as old as the walls and were used to control movement of people in and out of the city.

Though, most of them are largely in ruins. Ancient Kano City walls and associated sites are places of spiritual, historical and cultural significance. The site bears testimony to local craftsmanship and ingenuity as is evidenced in the materials used for the construction of the walls and the defensive measure against intruders.

The ancient Kano city walls and associated sites are a cultural landscape that the people still pride themselves in.

Tada figure

Here is a bronze statue of a medieval archer found in Jebba, Nigeria: The standing Tada figure, cast in copper dated to the late thirteenth or early fourteenth century and named after the village in which it was found, It was found on the bank of the Niger River, together with a number of other sculptures.

They form a group known as the Tsoede bronzes, after the Nigerian hero who is given credit for leaving them in the locations where they were discovered.

According to a school of thought this standing Tada figure depicts a hunter while another school of thought believes that he must have been a warrior. However considering his regalia, both opinions may probably be right and represent different .sides of the same truth.

That is to safeguard his community as a warrior as well as fend for their needs as a hunter

. The Ojuku Bunkers.

The Ojuku Bunkers situated in Umuahia, capital of Abia State, is a treasure house which stands on top a spot where two Ojukwu Bunkers were dug during the 30-month Nigeria Civil War in Nigeria. These ‘Ojukwu Bunkers’ are about 30 metres underground. They served as protection and refuge for Ojuku. It was one of the defence mechanism employed by the Biafra soldiers. Currently it houses the National War Museum, Umuahia, Abia state.

The Ogbunike Cave

Another defensive mechanism used by hundreds of locals and the Biafra is the natural heritage site situated in Anambra state, the Ogbunike cave, a complex maze of caves.

It was recorded that the Biafra soldiers often sort refuge there. It is interesting to note that the Ogbunike cave is among the one hundred enlisted monuments selected from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Idanre hill

The Idanre Hill is an outstanding rich natural heritage site located in Ondo state. Oke Idanre or Idanre Hill is about 3,000 ft (910 m) above sea level with spectacular interspersed valleys and rich in fauna and flora.

It has been evaluated and listed as a world heritage site by (UNESCO) United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It also severs as a defence to the people. Whenever there is threat to life, the people run into the hill for protection. Cultural Significance of War and Defence Mechanism

• The weapons are highly valued hence they are kept in the museum as antiquities for education and research

• Our priceless and unique cultural defence walls and moats can be transformed into a tourist destination for the present and future generation as well as for global benefit.

• The bitter experience gathered from all these conflicts will serve as a deterrents to future wars..

• The weapons of war preserved in the museum provide quick access to information used to educate the public on the past warriors and wars

• Our history can easily be told by only looking at these fortifications and the weapons for war

• This research reveals that Nigeria still retains a unique assemblage of places of rich cultural and natural heritage.

• This shows why we must not fail to explore every opportunity available for us to make peace and live in peace with one another.

Threats

It is regrettable though that some of our unique cultural heritage are beginning to deteriorate.

This is due to two basic factors; man and nature. Some people living around these monuments excavate the soil to erect their buildings and, or built houses too close to the monuments.

They even dump refuse into the Sites and construct roads across them. While the impact of climatic change on these monuments have not being favourable. Also lack of routine surveillance and maintenance of the monuments has caused increase in danage by various agents of deterioration.

Conclusion

There is need for man as human to learn a good lesson from the past so as to avoid the pitfall of those who had gone before.

Even though the innate and unconscious desire of man is to remain oblivious of the lessons of the past, he should not think and believe that the past can be ignored, that the present is what matters as history tends to repeat itself.

Hence, to make the Nigerian nation a one peaceful and united entity, we must all ensure that Nigeria’s potentials in manpower, wealth, natural resources, land mass, infrastructure, International links and diplomacy are geared towards having a peaceful, flourishing and progressive nation for tourist destination.

Furthermore, haven learnt from history the fact that the end result of war is quiet devastating and associated with long periods of stagnation, it is very important therefore, to avoid, collectively and individually disasters or a repetition of disasters which are connected to war.

I’m confident that Nigeria must join the group of peaceful nations if we must have political stability, economic progress, integrated development, social justice, and contentment. In connection to these, every Nigerian as major stakeholder should join hands with the National commission for Museums and Monuments to preserve and conserve our rich cultural and natural heritage for today’s enjoyment and for the benefit of future generation.

Mrs. Ifeadi is Chief Heritage Officer, National Musuem, Lagos

