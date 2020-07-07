Traditional worshippers, Muslims clash over corpse of suicide victim

There was mild drama Tuesday in Sagamu, Ogun State, as some traditional worshippers attempted to seize the corpse of a 32-year-old man who committed suicide.

The deceased, Muhammed Jamiu, who was described as an electrician and a father of one, reportedly committed suicide in his room at Yakubu Habibu Street, Agura, Sabo, Sagamu on Monday night.

However, the traditionalists’ attempt to take custody of the corpse was fiercely resisted by some Islamic leaders in the community who argued that the late Jamiu was a Muslim until his death.

New Telegraph learnt that shortly after news of the death filtered in, the traditional worshippers allegedly took possession of Jamiu’s remains due to the nature of his death.

They allegedly collected the key to the late electrician’s room and went away, insisting that some rituals must be performed on the body to avoid any repercussion of his death in the area.

Speaking on the clash between the traditionalists and the Muslims, an Islamic leader in the area, Imam Sonubi Dauda, said the matter was later taken to the palace of the monarch in the area.

Dauda, who stated that the Muslim leaders refused to offer the traditionalists what they requested over Jamiu’s death, said the matter was eventually settled amicably and the deceased was buried according to Islamic rites.

According to him, the representative of traditional worshipers requested the Muslims to contribute some money for rituals.

Dauda said: “He was asking for about N150,000 before he reduced it finally to N25,000 but we refused and did not give them a kobo.

“We collected the key to the room where the man hanged himself from them. I don’t know their problem since police have ordered that the corpse should be buried.”

Also speaking, the Imam of Aduragbemi Mosque in Agura Sabo, where the deceased worshipped before his death, Nurain Ilyas, said his members were shocked over the incident.

He said they became more worried when the traditional worshipers attempted to take over the corpse of the deceased.

Ilyas said: “His name is Muhammadu Jamiu. He is 32 years of age. He was an electrician. He was married with one kid but divorced many years ago.

“He was an easy going person. He used to pray in my mosque and I do admonish him to make his faith stronger. I think he committed suicide by hanging himself. The police came to inspect the scene. It happened yesterday (Monday) evening.”

However, the leader of Osugbo-Remo in Sagamu, Ifasola Opeodu, said some of his members were at the scene for ritual purposes but had to leave the body for the Islamic leaders after they had been appeased by the palace authorities.

“It is true that it happened. And at the end of the day, the Muslims were allowed to perform the ritual on the body. We learnt that the man was a Muslim,” he said.

When asked why the traditionalists took such an action, Opeodu explained that there had been a tradition for anyone that commits suicide in the area.

“If one commits suicide in the olden days, the Oro worshipers and traditionalists would perform rituals, but, things have changed now. We now have religions now,” he stated.

When contacted yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

