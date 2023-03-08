Traditionalists congratulate Tinubu on election victory

Traditionalists under the aegis of International Forum of Araba/Oluawo (Ajo Awon Araba/Oluawo L’Agbaye) have congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election victory.

The Forum in a congratulatory message signed by the Secretary, Araba Kunle Bamisaye, commended the doggedness, sacrifices, maturity and sense of patriotism demonstrated by the President-Elect before and after the elections.

“His Eminence, Araba Awodotun Owolabi Aworeni, the Araba Agbaye Olu-lsese, the Trustees and members of International Forum of Araba/Oluawo as well as all other

Traditional religion worshippers join millions of your teeming well-wishers to heartily congratulate and rejoice with you on your election victory and your eventual declaration as the President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Forum added: “Knowing your pedigree for hardwork, rugged determination and unalloyed love for your fatherland which made you stand shoulder high above other contenders; your eventual resounding victory at the election is therefore highly expected.”

“We look forward with great expectation to the day you will assume office as the Executive President of this great nation to provide us with the good governance that Nigeria craves for as a young democracy where the unique socio-cultural values of Nigeria will be given the deserved pride of place. Congratulations Your Excellency!”

